Ireland spent €18bn fighting the effects of the pandemic last year

Irish Government spending exceeded its income by €19bn last year as the pandemic upended public spending plans.

The deficit was overwhelmingly a result of €17.9bn of extra spending including Covid wage supports and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) as well as extra health spending to deal with the outbreak itself.

The tax take held up much better than initially feared, down just €2.1bn from the previous year as white collar workers who pay the bulk of income tax overwhelmingly held onto their jobs and corporation tax remained elevated.

Income tax receipts were just down 1pc from 2019, despite the biggest spike ever in the numbers out of work.

VAT fell sharply, down 18pc as public health restrictions hit consumer spending.

Similarly, excise returns were down €500m.

The amount of corporation tax paid here last year actually rose, up €945m or nearly 9pc and helping shore up the over all numbers and with much of it paid by multinationals in the pharma, ICT and financial services sectors.

The tax take also benefitted from strong payments in January and February 2020, before the crisis struck.

Commenting on the figures, the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe T.D. said: “The end-year Exchequer returns show the scale of Government intervention during this pandemic.”

"Although we once again enter a difficult period of tough but necessary restrictions, today’s figures point to some positive underlying trends in the economy,” he said.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD said the figures show the extent of the Government response to Covid-19.

"Just under €5bn was spent on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in 2020 together with €4.1bn for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and its successor the Employment Wage Subsidy scheme, demonstrating the scale of the government’s commitment to protecting household income for people across the State.”

Health spending grew by €3.4bn to nearly €20.9bn ensuring that the necessary resources were available to procure vital equipment, support vulnerable citizens and build a testing and tracing regime for the virus, he said.

Online Editors