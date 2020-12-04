Ireland only developed economy to return to growth this year

Official economic data will show Ireland’s economy as the fastest growing among developed nations in 2020 – apparently shrugging off the effects of the pandemic.

The chief economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers Dermot O'Leary say Ireland is on track to be the only country in the developed world to experience growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, boosted by exports from the pharma and tech sectors.

However, he said households won’t feel that growth, with the domestic economy lagging. Even so, Ireland will have performed better than the euro area average despite the more stringent lockdowns here, he said.

Official data on Friday showed the Irish economy clocked up record growth in the three months to the end of September as business reopened and spending picked up after the first lockdown.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office record growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 11.1pc in the third quarter of the year – following record declines earlier in the year when the first wave of the pandemic was at its height. The figures do not take into account the impact of the most recent six-week lockdown that is ending this week.

The data does show that personal spending on goods and services grew by 21.3pc once lockdowns eased over the summer and early autumn – ahead of the so called second wave of the pandemic.

Modified Domestic Demand, a measure of the strength of the domestic economy that largely cuts out the impact of multinationals, increased by 18.7pc.

Even after the bounce back activity remains behind where it was last year.

CSO Assistant Director General Jennifer Banim said easing restrictions did lead to growth across almost all sectors of the economy in Quarter 3, led by the home market.

"Sectors focused on the domestic market experienced significantly higher levels of economic activity in this quarter, with Construction increasing by 53.4pc and the Distribution, Transport, Hotels & Restaurants sector growing by 46.9pc."

Commenting on the latest numbers, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said a bounce-back was to be expected following the earlier sharp hit and was in keeping with patterns seen in other countries but warned the economy is still down overall as a result of the pandemic.

“Recent news in terms of vaccines is certainly positive and Government is working to ensure roll-out in the new year. While this will clearly take time, given the logistics involved, we can be confident that there is now light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Online Editors