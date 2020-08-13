Ireland needs 47,000 homes a year and buyers need help to afford them – Ronan Lyons

Ireland needs 47,000 new homes a year, close to double the Government’s current target according to a new report from economist Ronan Lyons.

Economist Ronan Lyons says his higher figure anticipated housing demand is based on a number of factors including population growth but also a longer term trend towards smaller households that will mean demand for more but smaller homes to cater for couples and single people.

However, the gap between the cost of delivering new homes – in particular the €460,000 price the report puts on delivering apartment in Dublin – means many of the homes needed will be unaffordable for buyers relying on mortgage that meet Central Bank lending rules. Without a market developers will not build, it said.

The report was commission by property industry body Irish Institutional Property (IIP), whose members include building firms and institutional landlords or cuckoo funds.

The €460,000 cost to deliver apartments includes around €225,000 of so called hard costs with the rest made up of land, Vat, professional fees and financing costs.

The cost of delivery has put housing in Dublin beyond the reach of a couple or individual with a household income below €90,000, according to Michael Stanley, the CEO of housebuilder Cairn Homes. His firm cannot build for the half million people with incomes of €40,000 to €60,000, he said.

While costs may be brought down it will not happen quickly, Ronan Lyon said.

IIP, which commissioned the report, said Government should consider a shared ownership scheme for homebuyers – that would see the State own a share of a home alongside the owner occupier that could be bought out later or paid for when the home is sold. Shared ownership could also involve housing associations taking a stake in homes alongside the owner occupier.

In social housing, the report backs cost-rental schemes for households with low incomes.

Ronan Lyons of Identify Consulting and author of the study said: “The mix of new housing supply in recent years in this country has been inadequate. New homes are increasingly out of sync with Ireland’s household structure. Ireland’s housing is out of line not only with its own demographics, but also compared to all other European countries, where typically 50pc of dwellings are apartments. The main drivers for housing demand in the years to come will be the natural increase in population, net migration and changes in household size. The Government must address these issues now by taking steps that will ensure we have the right homes in the right locations”.

Online Editors