Ireland has been shut down by the Government – Willie Walsh

THE Government has shut Ireland down with some of the most drastic travel restrictions in Europe because of Covid-19, according to former IAG chief executive Willie Walsh.

Mr Walsh retired as CEO of IAG, which owns Aer Lingus, earlier this month.

“The Irish Government have taken probably the most extreme view on travel around Europe, where effectively they’ve shut the island down,” he said.

Mr Walsh was speaking on Tuesday on a webcast of ‘Hard­talk’, an aviation programme produced by Brussels-based Eurocontrol – the organisa­tion that manages Europe’s airspace.

Eurocontrol is headed by for­mer Irish Aviation Authority CEO Eamonn Brennan.

The former IAG boss said that the airline industry will never be the same after the pandemic.

“I think it’s going to be a new normal,” said Mr Walsh. “I don’t see the industry ever going back to the way it was. There’s going to be so much repair that needs to be done. Even airlines that have received state aid… in the main, that’s coming in the form of debt.

“Airline balance sheets will require a lot of attention over the years ahead. You’re not going to get back to the same level of growth for some con­siderable time,” he added.

“Aircraft that have been retired will be taken out of operation permanently.

“I can’t see anybody rushing out there to order significant new numbers of aircraft,” Mr Walsh predicted.

“You will always have airlines taking advantage. Michael O’Leary timed it brilliantly back in 2001. I’ve no doubt that he will think of doing the same this time round. In the main, I think the industry is going to have to be very careful and it’s never going to get back, abso­lutely, no doubt about it, to the way it was.”

Davy Stockbrokers predicted last week that Ryanair will place an order for aircraft by the end of the year.

Mr O’Leary has previously said that the carrier is in talks with Boeing to place an order for Max 10 jets – a variant of the troubled Max aircraft.

Mr Walsh said the impact of the pandemic will create consolidation opportunities.

“Unfortunately, there will be failures,” he said. “When the weak airlines disappear, that’s a cheap and a good form of consolidation. I suspect we will some moves towards mergers, but it’ll be some time away.”

Online Editors