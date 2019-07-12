IPUT gets planning permission for new €350m quarter at Wilton Park

IPUT, the largest owner of offices in Dublin, has been granted permission for new office blocks at Wilton Park in Dublin 2 where its full scheme will be big enough to house 6000 workers.

Permission just granted by An Bord Pleanála for 450,000 sq ft of offices at 2, 3 and 4 Wilton Park is in addition to 1 Wilton Park, where 150,000 sq ft of offices are already under construction and will house Linkedin.

IPUT CEO Niall Gaffney said it will create a new city quarter.

“IPUT strategically assembled the Wilton Park estate over the past decade with a vision to create an entirely new city quarter centred around its park. The first phase, One Wilton Park, is already under construction and we will now look to commence the development of Two, Three & Four Wilton Park in 2020.”

The Wilton Park scheme will include new retail and restaurant space as well as offices.

