IPL Plastics shareholders back €350m sale by a landslide vote

Shareholders in IPL Plastics have backed almost unanimously a sale of the business, formerly known as One51, for CA$555m (€354m) to US private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners.

Approximately 99.95pc of the shares that voted at a shareholder meeting on Monday backed a special resolution in support of the sale.

Having secured shareholder approval, the company said it will apply for a final order of the Superior Court of Quebec on September 29 to execute the transaction, although it remains subject to regulatory approvals – including court approval.

Assuming those hurdles are met, the sale is expected to close by mid-October 2020, when its shares will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shareholders will receive C$10.00 in cash per share, less than the price shares floated at two years ago but a 153pc premium to the closing price on May 15 before the Sunday Independent revealed a deal was in the works. The sale was recommended by IPL directors ahead of yesterday’s shareholder vote.

At the time of IPL’s 2018 flotation in Toronto, Irish shareholders – including around 2,000 individual farmers and investors and agricultural co-operatives like Kerry, Glanbia, Lakeland and Dairygold – retained around 45pc of the company.

They had held the stock since what is now IPL was spun out of IAWS as One51. The deal values that Irish equity at €160m.

When IPL floated on the Toronto Stock Exchange in June 2018, former One51 shareholders received one new IPL share for every five existing One51 shares. The new shares were priced at CA$13.50. Few shareholders took up an option to sell their shares back to the company during the process. Those who did made more than shareholders who’ve opted to stay in.

IPL’s president, CEO and executive director is Alan Walsh but the business is now essentially Canadian, with its headquarters in Montreal. Current biggest shareholder Canada’s Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) will roll most of its stake into the new ownership and will emerge with a minority 24.9pc stake.

One51 emerged out of the IAWS group of companies as an investment firm but entered the plastics business in 2006.

