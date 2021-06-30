Investors snap up EU bonds amid soaring economic confidence

EU funds aim to turbocharge the reopening as a waiter serves customer at the reopened terrace of Le Cafe Marly in Paris. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

The European Union notched up more than €171bn of orders for its second sale under its NextGenerationEU (NGEU) programme, expanding efforts to build a curve of securities dedicated to funding its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU offered €9bn of five-year debt and €6bn of 30-year debt Tuesday, meaning that orders topped the amount available more than tenfold, even though demand for each security fell shy of its first sale of 10-year bonds earlier this month.

"The pricing like last time round is really rather good," said Gert Jan Koopman, the EU Commission's director-general for budget, in a panel. "The market is interested in these products, which are safe AAAs allowing a pickup to the bund," he added, referring to Germany's bonds that are widely seen as the benchmark for the region.

The offering is part of programme aiming to raise €800bn of debt over five years to finance grants and loans to member states. More issuance is slated by the end of July, while green bonds may come later in the year.

The sale came as confidence in the eurozone economy improved to the highest level in more than two decades in June as a reopening of shops, restaurants and other services propelled the region's recovery from the pandemic crisis.

A European Commission sentiment index increased to 117.9, exceeding almost all estimates in a Bloomberg survey. The gain was driven by surging optimism in services, though industry, retail trade and construction also improved.

The region's economy is rebounding rapidly as infection rates drop and pandemic restrictions are lifted. Many countries expect demand over the summer months to surge as travel and business activity resumes, though some are still exercising caution over the spread of Covid-19 variants.

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde yesterday called for the addition of a “green capital markets union” alongside NGEU to help finance further capital investments by pulling together a fragmented private debt funding market.

“Though banks have an important role to play, capital markets are better able to finance projects with a defined purpose, directly linking investors to the impact they intend to achieve,” she said.