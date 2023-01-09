| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Investors in Amryt secure lucrative return as Chiesi Pharma agrees $1.48bn deal

Founders Cathal Friel and Joe Wiley to exit firm after Nasdaq move unlocks value

Amryt founder Cathal Friel Expand

Close

Amryt founder Cathal Friel

Amryt founder Cathal Friel

Amryt founder Cathal Friel

Jon Ihle

Early shareholders in Amryt Pharma have trebled their investment after Italy’s Chiesi Pharma agreed to buy the rare disease drug maker at a massive premium.

A group of about 10 Raglan Capital investors who put an average of €150,000 into the firm at its founding are each set to receive a guaranteed €425,000 back plus another €100,000 if certain milestones are reached, according to Raglan managing director and Amryt founder Cathal Friel.

Most Watched

Privacy