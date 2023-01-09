Investors in Amryt secure lucrative return as Chiesi Pharma agrees $1.48bn deal

Early shareholders in Amryt Pharma have trebled their investment after Italy’s Chiesi Pharma agreed to buy the rare disease drug maker at a massive premium.

A group of about 10 Raglan Capital investors who put an average of €150,000 into the firm at its founding are each set to receive a guaranteed €425,000 back plus another €100,000 if certain milestones are reached, according to Raglan managing director and Amryt founder Cathal Friel.

The $1.48bn (€1.38bn) deal, which came in at a 107pc premium to the company’s share price, will also see investors in Amryt’s Nasdaq initial public offering double their money after just two and a half years.

Amryt raised €20m at $8 a share in July 2020. Those shareholders are cashing out at a sale price of $14.50 plus $2.50 in contingent value if the business hits performance targets set by Chiesi.

The sale will see early Raglan investors exit, including Mr Friel, co-founder and CEO Dr Joe Wiley, CFO Rory Nealon and chair Ray Stafford.

The transaction suggests that trade buyers in the life sciences sector are willing to pay up for the right assets, despite negative market trends that have pushed valuations down.

“Hedge funds and other large investors wouldn’t have sold without such a high premium,” said Mr Friel. “It’s something you see more often in biotech where the share price doesn’t almost reflect the real value of the company.”

Amryt shares have languished below its IPO price for much of this year, partly because of generally poor sentiment towards equities and partly because investors were wary of the company’s $200m debt load.

With Amryt’s debt at about five times the company’s earnings guidance in early 2022, the market took some convincing that the company was worth a higher share price.

The company refinanced $95m of its debt early last year with an $85m term loan and a $40m revolving credit facility, but even with a healthy amount of cash on the balance sheet, the shares didn’t regain their traction.

But, as frequently happens in biotech and pharma, the buyer wanted assets the seller owned.

It is understood that Chiesi was an underbidder when Amryt bought Aegerion out of bankruptcy in 2019, acquiring two regulator-approved drugs that were generating revenues in Europe and the US already.

“A take-out was always the exit plan,” said Mr Friel. “You use public markets to pick up assets and issue paper. People hold on the basis that big pharma will take you out, just like in the oil and gas industry.”

Amryt originated in 2016 as a reverse takeover shell to acquire Fastnet, the listed oil and gas explorer chaired by Mr Friel.

Mr Friel’s reasoning, amid a catastrophic collapse in the price of oil, was that pharma companies operated on similar risk/reward principles as exploration firms.

“Either you find an amazing molecule or you buy struggling, underperforming assets and develop them. That's what we did,” he said.

Those original early investors took the punt by funding a convertible loan note which gave them an option on shares at a 30pc discount to the IPO price when the company was listing on Euronext Dublin and AIM.

The move to Nasdaq unlocked a lot of value and ultimately made it a target for a motivated buyer – a trick Mr Friel is now trying to repeat with Raglan-backed Poolbeg Pharma and Hvivo.