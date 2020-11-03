Investors call for more changes to Aryzta board

Investors in Aryzta have requested further changes to the board

Investors in Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta have called for more changes to the board ahead of its AGM next month.

A shareholder who owns at least 3pc of the share capital of the company may call for the board of directors to propose AGM agenda items.

Cobas Asset Management, one of Aryzta’s largest shareholders, has proposed not to re-elect Mike Andres, Greg Flack, Jim Leighton and Tim Lodge as members of the board.

Lodbrok Capital LLP, who hold more than 3pc of Aryzta’s share capital as well as hybrid bonds in the company, are also proposing not to re-elect Mike Andres, Greg Flack, Jim Leighton and Tim Lodge as members of the board.

Lodbrok are supporting the re-election of Urs Jordi as chairman and member of the board and the re-election of Armin Bieri, Heiner Kamps, Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta and Luisa Delgado as members of the board.

Additionally, Lodbrok are proposing the election of two new board members, Gordon Hardie and Jörg Riboni.

In response to this, the board said it will include the requests from Cobas and Lodbrok in the AGM invitation.

Last month talks between Aryzta and US hedge fund Elliot concluded without a binding offer.

A partial sale of the business is among the options for the group.

It is understood Aryzta had been approached by at least 10 different parties interested in buying parts of the business.

Aryzta has been badly hit by the temporary closures of restaurants and cafes as governments shut down sections of the economy to limit the spread of Covid-19.

In the 12 months to August 1, the food group reported a 13pc fall in total revenue to €2.9bn while underlying earnings decreased by 33pc year-on-year on a like-for-like basis to €260m.

In September Urs Jordi was elected chairman of the group in a dramatic extraordinary general meeting (EGM). Speaking at the EGM he said that now is "the worst time" to sell the business.

The EGM, which came on the back of a months-long campaign by activist investors - led by Switzerland's Veraison and Spain's Cobas - for control of the business, resulted in chairman Gary McGann, CEO Kevin Toland and other long-time directors being ousted from the board.

The company, which is best known in Ireland for its Cuisine de France brand, is also a global supplier of burger buns to McDonald's.

