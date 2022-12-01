Intel seeks to cut costs with unpaid leave for Leixlip staff

Intel is seeking to save staffing costs at its Leixlip plant by offering three months’ unpaid leave to manufacturing workers.

The company declined to say exactly how many of its 5,000 employees in Kildare would be affected.

However, it comes just weeks after the giant semiconductor company said it would need to make significant global cuts to remain competitive.

Intel is positioning the unpaid leave as a way of averting more drastic redundancies.

"Voluntary time off programs allow us an opportunity to reduce short term costs and offer employees attractive time off options,” the company said in a statement this evening.

“Retaining our manufacturing talent is a key element of positioning Intel for long-term growth. Manufacturing talent represents an important element of our business here in Ireland.”

Intel employs 5,000 people in Leixlip, many of whom work in manufacturing chips.

Last year, the company announced that it would create 1,600 new jobs with a further €12bn investment into its latest manufacturing plant in Kildare. It said that intended to raise its total employment in Ireland to 6,500, with the firm’s chief global operations officer telling the Irish Independent that Intel will be in Ireland for “decades to come”.

However, the company has struggled to keep up with rivals, with arch-competitor AMD recently overtaking Intel in market cap.

Intel is also continuing to suffer from missing out on the smartphone and tablet market, which make up a huge proportion of the computer chip industry.

In the last quarterly results, annual revenue fell by 20pc while profit fell by over 80pc.

As a result, the company said ti would seek $3bn in savings next year and $10bn by 2025.



