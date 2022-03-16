Intel picks Germany for plant but it is to invest billions here and pledged decades in Ireland

INTEL is to create 1,600 new jobs with a further €12bn investment into its latest manufacturing plant in Kildare.

The move will bring the tech giant’s employment in Ireland to 6,500 and its total investment here to €30bn, with the firm’s chief global operations officer telling the Irish Independent that Intel will be in Ireland for “decades to come”.

“This is the strongest possible evidence of Intel’s deep commitment to Ireland,” said Intel’s general manager for Ireland, Eamonn Sinnott

“In March last year we confirmed that €5 billion was invested in its construction between 2019 and 2021. Our CEO Pat Gelsinger confirmed that a further €12 billion will be invested in Fab 34 [manufacturing plant] between now and the end of 2023. This brings the total investment in Fab 34 to €17 billion and our total investment in Ireland to more than €30 billion.”

Mr Sinnott said that over 5,000 jobs have been created on the Fab 34 project over the last three years.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Intel’s chief global operations officer, Keyvan Esfarjani, said that Intel intends to stay in Ireland for “decades”.

”This is going to be multi decade investment,” he said. “We’re going to continue to use [the Kildare base] and [in future] convert existing operations to other uses for the company”.

The Intel move comes as part of an overall €33bn investment into European facilities by Intel, the biggest chunk of which will be a new €17bn facility in Germany. The new Magdeburg semiconductor plant is the result of a Europe-wide search by Intel for its largest single new investment on the continent. Ireland had hoped to win the project, but Germany won the investment based on its superior infrastructure and market position.

Asked whether Ireland might feel disappointed at not getting the nod for the new mega-plant, Mr Esfarjani told the Irish Independent that the choice was not connected to any perceived failing in Irish capabilities.

“I would say that Ireland has been getting a significant share of Intel's investment and we continue to invest in Ireland,” he said.

“So the takeaway should not be that Ireland missed out on something or just didn't do something right. If anything, it is quite the opposite. But if you look at our operations all around the world, we have essentially a multifaceted manufacturing presence.

"We don't try to just continue building footprint in any one particular region or country. I want to reiterate that we have a very, very good relationship with the government of Ireland and we are going to continue that engagement moving forward. There are going to be more projects coming on board.”

Intel also announced multi-billion other investment plans across Italy, Poland and France.

“Overall, we envision investing up to €80 billion in the EU over the next decade along the entire semiconductor value chain from research and development to design, advanced chip packaging to manufacturing and foundry services,” said Mr Gelsinger.

“Our goal is to have 20pc of the world's microchip production in Europe by 2030.”