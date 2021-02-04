| 6.6°C Dublin

Insurers signal shift on business interruption claims

UK firm Hiscox contacts customers ahead of landmark FBD ruling

Closure: Dublin pub Lemon &amp; Duke is taking an action against insurer FBD Expand

Jon Ihle and Charlie Weston

Hiscox and several other insurers have been contacting commercial customers saying they are now prepared to deal with coronavirus business interruption claims tha t until now have been denied.

The companies have told their customers, whose businesses have been forced to close due to the pandemic, that the claims are being reviewed in light of a January 15 ruling by the UK Supreme Court.

The judgement in that case, which was brought by the Financial Conduct Authority, found that thousands of businesses should be insured for billions in losses incurred due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

