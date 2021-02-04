Insurers signal shift on business interruption claims

Hiscox and several other insurers have been contacting commercial customers saying they are now prepared to deal with coronavirus business interruption claims tha t until now have been denied.

The companies have told their customers, whose businesses have been forced to close due to the pandemic, that the claims are being reviewed in light of a January 15 ruling by the UK Supreme Court.

The judgement in that case, which was brought by the Financial Conduct Authority, found that thousands of businesses should be insured for billions in losses incurred due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

The insurers appear to be moving in advance of a judgement due Friday from the Commercial Court in a similar test case involving FBD Insurance, but with implications for the whole sector.

FBD has made a €30m provision to cover payouts if the company loses the case, although stock market analysts and insurance industry sources have said the amount could rise to as much as €140m.

Sources with direct knowledge of the communications said Hiscox, QBE, Contessa, Axis Specialty Europe and Optis have been in touch with commercial policyholders saying they are taking the result of the UK case into consideration.

The companies said they are awaiting further direction from the Supreme Court in the UK and the Commercial Court in Ireland.

"They're half sitting on the fence, but they know which way the wind is blowing," said Jim Flannery, a director of Balcombes Claims Management, which represents plaintiffs in the FBD case.

"I can't see the Irish judgement being any less favourab le than the UK judgement."

A similar finding in the Irish courts could mean potentially hundreds of millions in payouts across the insurance industry for customers such as pubs, restaurants and cafes that have been forced to close in the last year.

After the UK ruling, Hiscox said in a statement to shareholders that fewer than one-third of its UK business interruption policies were affected, because the judgement concerned mandatory closures only. The company said it welcomed the clarity of the judgement and that it had begun to process claims.

FBD was sued by four pubs – Sean's Bar in Athlone and Dublin pubs Sinnott's, Lemon & Duke, and the Leopardstown Inn – over its stance that closures due to Covid-19 were not caused by an outbreak of infectious disease.

The outcome of the case, which was delayed for several weeks pending the UK judgement, hinges on the court's interpretation of the specific wording in the infectious disease clauses and separate clauses concerning denial of access to premises.

Although the Irish and UK cases are similar, the judgements could yet diverge, opening up the possibility that customers of the same companies in the two jurisdictions could be treated differently.

"We have asked the Central Bank to put pressure on the UK insurers to deal with their Irish customers fairly and in line with their UK counterparts," said Mr Flannery.

Hiscox did not respond to requests for comment.