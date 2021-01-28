Insurance firm fined for five years of overcharging

Business insurance broker Keystone Insurance has been fined and reprimanded by the Central Bank of Ireland for breaches including overcharging customers between 2012 and 2017.

Keystone Insurance Limited was fined €41,385 by the Central Bank of Ireland for breaches of the Consumer Protection Code 2012 resulting in overcharging customers and providing unclear communication on fees to customers

Keystone has admitted to all six breaches and the overcharged customers have been repaid, the Central Bank said.

The overcharging was discovered as a result of a Central Bank inspection.

The investigation found that Keystone failed to have adequate systems and controls to allow it to correctly apply fees in accordance with its Terms of Business, and communicate clearly on fees to its customers in order for them to make informed financial decisions. Over a five year period, 62 customers were identified as having been overcharged, and 190 customers received unclear communications.

The Central Bank determined the appropriate fine to be €59,121, which was reduced by 30pc to €41,385 in accordance with a settlement discount scheme.

Central Bank Director of Enforcement and Anti-Money Laundering, Seána Cunningham, said: “The purchase of everyday financial products by consumers can be a complex and daunting process. Many consumers rely on professionals, in this case an insurance intermediary, to assist them. Insurance intermediaries are required to recommend the most suitable product(s) to meet their customers’ needs and to always act in their best interests.

