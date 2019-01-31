INM names TV executive to board

Independent News and Media (INM) has appointed UK-based media executive Kate Marsh as an independent non-executive director of the company, with immediate effect.

Previously, Ms March was executive vice-president for Western Europe at Sony Pictures Television. Before that she held various roles at Sky, GroupM and the BBC - which she originally joined as a journalist.

She has served at board level for Sony Pictures Entertainment regional companies, Plato Media (home of the pre-school kids app Hopster) and was a committee member of the UK's Commercial Broadcasters Association, but is not a director of any other PLC, INM said.

"I would like to welcome Kate to the INM board," INM chairman Murdoch MacLennan said. "Her range of experience will add significantly to our board as we focus on delivery of our corporate strategy."

INM - which publishes the Irish Independent - is currently the subject of a probe by inspectors appointed by the High Court following whistleblower complaints regarding corporate governance, including by former CEO Robert Pitt. An investigation by the Data Protection Commission is also under way.

INM had been under pressure to strengthen its board following a number of departures last year. Directors Leslie Buckley, Paul Connolly, Terry Buckley and Allan Marshall all stood down in 2018.

Four new non-executive directors - John Bateson, Fionnuala Duggan, Murdoch MacLennan and Seamus Taaffe - were elected at the company's annual general meeting last March. Labour relations expert Kieran Mulvey joined the board last summer.

