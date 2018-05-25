Independent News & Media (INM) has confirmed the appointment of Richard McClean in the newly created senior role of Managing Director of Publishing for Ireland, with responsibility for the media group’s commercial and editorial teams.

Independent News & Media (INM) has confirmed the appointment of Richard McClean in the newly created senior role of Managing Director of Publishing for Ireland, with responsibility for the media group’s commercial and editorial teams.

INM confirms appointment of Richard McClean to Managing Director of Publishing for Ireland

He was previously Managing Director of INM in Northern Ireland, responsible for the group’s Northern titles including the Belfast Telegraph and digital products. The appointment was confirmed in a memo to staff on Friday.

The appointment had been well flagged following the departure earlier this week of INM’s Group Editor in Chief Stephen Rae after five years in the role. The editor in chief role has been discontinued. The change is in line with a new group strategy, that structures INM’s main operations under divisions headed by senior executives – including the Publishing arm to be headed by Richard McClean.

One of those divisions will be headed by the newly hired Transformation Director - Richard Morgan – who has joined INM after 11 years with the Telegraph Media Group in the UK. In his new role he will work with the executive team in developing the change programme to realise INM’s strategic aims, staff, according to the staff memo.

The other members of the senior team named in the new structure – are Celine Doyle, as Chief People Officer, who will continue to head the group’s human resources functions. Ryan Preston will continue in his role as chief financial officer.

INM’s distribution business Newspread will become the core of a rebranded Reach Group, that will continue to be headed by Ian Keogh. In addition, recruitment is underway for a Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Officer to complete the senior team.

Online Editors