INM buys market leader in vehicle history checks

Mediahuis-owned Independent News & Media (INM) has acquired Cartell.ie, which provides data and analytics about cars for buyers and the industry in Ireland and across Europe.

Cartell.ie, established in 2006, is the market leader in vehicle history checks and data provision for aftermarket services such as car parts and accessories, providing data and analytics to both consumers and the motor industry.

The combination of CarsIreland.ie and Cartell.ie will focus on the motor industry’s accelerated transition to digital by aiming to provide Ireland’s most relied upon digital platform and will create the leading data platform for the Irish motor industry, the companies said in an internal announcement to staff.

Managing Director of Cartell.ie, Nicola Aherne, said the deal will give the data business the scale to grow.

"We are excited by the opportunity to develop even more innovative solutions and to substantially boost our commercial strength far into the future,” she said.

INM CEO Marc Vangeel said digital transformation is front and centre for the business and: "We are delighted to be at the forefront for the motoring industry in Ireland.”

“The acquisition of Cartell is part and parcel of our strategy to stretch our lead in markets where we already have strong foundations. This is an important investment for our business as the combination of two motoring platforms presents a unique opportunity to grow and scale in Ireland and beyond," he said.

The deal is a third investment by Belgium headquartered Mediahuis since the start of the Covid 19 crisis.

At the end of April the group agreed a deal to buy Luxembourg’s largest media group Saint-Paul Luxembourg which publishes titles including the Luxembourg Times, Télécran, and the country’s oldest newspaper, Luxemburger Wort.

In June Mediahuis invested €5m in Lepaya, a Dutch scale-up specialising in the provision of soft skill training.

Online Editors