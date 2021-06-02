| 11.2°C Dublin

Inflation hits ECB target but no threat to low rates

Surge is due to rise in energy prices and Covid-inspired spending spree

ECB chief Christine Lagarde won&rsquo;t raise rates. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images Expand

Sarah Collins

The eurozone has finally hit its hallowed 2pc inflation target but economists and central bankers are already playing down its significance. 

Annual eurozone inflation is now at its highest point since October 2018, with the rise coming on the back of a 1.6pc increase in April – well above analysts’ expectations.

Irish inflation was 1.9pc in May (up from 1.1pc in April) but the number topped 2pc in Germany and Spain, and reached 4pc in Luxembourg.

