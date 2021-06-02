Inflation hits ECB target but no threat to low rates

The eurozone has finally hit its hallowed 2pc inflation target but economists and central bankers are already playing down its significance.

Annual eurozone inflation is now at its highest point since October 2018, with the rise coming on the back of a 1.6pc increase in April – well above analysts’ expectations.

Irish inflation was 1.9pc in May (up from 1.1pc in April) but the number topped 2pc in Germany and Spain, and reached 4pc in Luxembourg.

The spike will be short-lived, analysts warned, because it was led by a 13.1pc surge in energy prices and a one-off Covid-inspired spending spree.

It means interest rates are set to stay at record-low rates for years to come.

An inflation rate “below but close to 2pc” is the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rough guide to price stability and potential economic growth. Changes to the rate can act as a trigger to either pull back or ramp up stimulus.

The ECB stepped up its pandemic bond buying in March, on the back of rising bond yields, allowing governments to borrow cheaply to support stimulus spending.

ECB president Christine Lagarde and chief economist Philip Lane have insisted that recent price volatility is no reason to pare back – or ‘taper’ – sovereign bond buying, at least in the near future.

“There has been a parade of ECB speakers out in the past week to assuage such fears,” said AIB’s chief economist Oliver Mangan in a note yesterday. “This has had the desired effect, with bond yields falling in recent days, most notably in peripheral markets. Tapering by the ECB is not on the agenda this summer.”

Andrew Kenningham, Chief Europe Economist at Capital Economics, says May’s 2pc inflation rise “will not be the end of the upward trend”.

But he also pointed to the more muted 0.9pc rise in core inflation – excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco – which came in right on expectations.

“Most of this year’s increase in inflation is likely to be reversed next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, business confidence is at record highs.

The most recent manufacturing purchasing managers’ index from IHS Markit was up to an all-time high of 63.1 yesterday, with sentiment also at all-time highs in Ireland and in many of the eurozone’s major economies.

However, the survey also showed major supply delays, which are likely to affect prices.

“Surging output growth adds to signs that the economy is rebounding strongly in the second quarter,” said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit.

“The combination of strong demand and deteriorating supply is pushing up prices to a degree unparalleled over the past 24 years.

“The survey data therefore indicate that the economy looks set for strong growth over the summer but will likely also see a sharp rise in inflation.”