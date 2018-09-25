Ryanair cancels 190 flights amid cabin crew strike

Ryanair has pre-cancelled 190 of their flights for this Friday due to a strike by cabin crew members in Spain, Belgium, Holland, Portugal, Italy and Germany.

The budget airline announced that around 8 per cent of their 2,400 scheduled flights won't be running due to the action on September 28.

They apologised to the 30,000 customers who will be affected by the cancellations and said they have all received emails or text messages this morning to give them three days notice.

The airline said in a statement: "In the last 2 weeks, Ryanair has written to the pilot unions in Belgium, Holland, Spain, Portugal and Germany inviting them to negotiate similar agreements to that reached with FORSA in Ireland for both pilots and cabin crew.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs

"Ryanair has also agreed to move to local contracts, local law and local taxation as quickly as possible in 2019, subject to only reaching CLA agreements with national unions in each country."

Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs "sincerely apologised" to affected customers as he said that the airline has "done our utmost" to avoid the strikes.

"These repeated unnecessary strikes are damaging Ryanair’s business and our customer confidence at a time when oil prices are rising strongly, and if they continue, it is inevitable that we will have to look again at our capacity growth this winter and in summer 2019.

"We hope these unions will see common sense and work with us to finalise agreements for the benefit of our pilots and cabin crew over the coming weeks without further disrupting our customers or our flights.

"When we can successfully do deals with unions in Ireland, the UK, Germany and Italy, why are some unions in Belgium, Holland and Spain not doing similar deals?", Mr Jacobs said.

Online Editors