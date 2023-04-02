Workplace conflict: When to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em in office board games, a master’s guide

Think of your audience first. What are their hopes, dreams and fears? What are the motivating pictures in their head? Photo: Stock/Getty Images

Gina London

You’ll recall that in last week’s The Communicator column, I shared some tips to help you avoid acrimony and aim for more harmony in your next office argument.