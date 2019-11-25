Workers who report sexual harassment are 'bullied or ignored'

Most workers who reported sexual harassment to their employers said they were subsequently passed over for promotion - or became targets for more bullying.

The startling findings from a survey by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) also show that 81pc of people who experience sexual harassment at work don't report it to their employer.

Shockingly, it found that 27 of the respondents to the survey said they had been seriously assaulted or raped at work, with five saying the attacks had happened within the past year.

"Of all the alarming statistics thrown up by the polling, the fact that jumps out for me is the unacceptably high levels of under-reporting and dissatisfaction with their employer's action among those who do report sexual harassment," said ICTU general secretary Patricia King.

