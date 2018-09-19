Linkedin have launched a tool that gives its Irish users information around the salary of the job they are considering applying for.

Linkedin have launched a tool that gives its Irish users information around the salary of the job they are considering applying for.

What are you worth? LinkedIn launches new tool to give jobseekers insight into potential earnings

Designed to help professionals make more informed career decision, LinkedIn Salary gives insights on pay level across a range of roles and industries.

The resource will be especially useful for those looking to change professions or enter the Irish jobs market for the first time

Head of LinkedIn Ireland Sharon McCooey said that the going rate for different jobs is "one of the unknowns" when considering career options.

"LinkedIn’s salary insights is designed to help get our members the information they need to make informed decisions. With the Irish jobs market heating up, it’s very important to know what you are worth," she said.

The new feature provides a number of features that helps the jobseeker make the more informed career decision.

Sharon McCooey, Head of LinkedIn Ireland

LinkedIn Salary shows a detailed distribution of base salary, along with additional elements such as stock and annual bonus, for any given job title.

Professionals can also see the industry that pays the most for specific job titles, and the companies they are interested in that offer the best overall package.

The tool also allows the user to gain insight into how the size of an organisation, and the experience of the candidate can help impact remuneration.

Examples...the average salary for the following positions can be obtained using LinkedIn Salary:

Software Engineer - Base salary: €45,000 /yr. Total compensation: €47,000 /yr

Sales Manager - Base salary: €51,500 /yr. Total compensation: : €64,000 /yr

Data Scientist - Base salary: €54,000 /yr

Chef - Base salary: €31,200 /yr Total compensation: €31,600 /yr

Chief Financial Officer - Salary: €114,000 /yr

Pharmacist - Salary: €62,400 /yr

Technical Support Specialist - Salary: €32,000 /yr

HR Business Partner - Salary: €60,000 /yr

Online Editors