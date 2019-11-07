Vodafone introduces 16 weeks paid parental leave

Vodafone Ireland is introducing 16 weeks fully paid parental leave to all employees who are becoming parents.

Under the new policy any employee whose partner is having a baby, adopts a child or becomes a parent through surrogacy will have the flexibility to take four months of paid leave at any time during the first 18 months.

In addition, employees will also be able to phase their return from parental leave by working the equivalent of a 30-hour week at full pay for a further six months.

The decision from Vodafone comes at a time of full employment in the country, with employers facing increasing difficulties in attracting and retaining staff.

Vodafone Ireland CEO, Anne O’Leary, said: “We are committed to the fundamental principle of inclusion for all, and we’re proud that with this pioneering policy, all parents in our organisation can benefit from greater balance between their work and family life.”

This Global Parental Leave policy from Vodafone Group will launch in Ireland, where Vodafone employs 2,000 people directly and indirectly, in April next year.

It will be available to all non-birthing parents across Vodafone’s 24 markets and operations in Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

