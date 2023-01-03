The five biggest challenges facing workers and their employers in 2023

Workers and employers are set for clashes on several fronts this year.

Major pressures including the soaring cost of living are bearing down on the world of work just after it was shaken to the core during the pandemic.

Although the British public has been hit by a wave of strikes, workers in the Republic have so far remained relatively peaceful.

Of course, this could change – particularly if economists’ predictions of a recession become reality.

1 Pay

It does not look like there will be any let-up in demand for pay rises in 2023.

Employers are likely to be brought back to the table if inflation continues to rocket, particularly where there are “review” clauses in wage deals.

Expectations are high. The most recent Irish Congress of Trade Unions guidance for private-sector officials is to seek increases between 4pc and 7.5pc.

There could be more added extras in the small print of pay deals, like the €1,000 vouchers employers are permitted to give tax-free since the last budget.

Stratis Consulting, which advises employers, said recently it has received requests from clients for an updated assessment of likely pay developments next year.

Its latest guidance notes inflation may be a little lower than this year at 6pc to 7pc, before returning to more normal levels next year.

“While employers have not generally been pressurised to match inflation in 2022, we would expect that this pressure will intensify as we move into 2023,” it says.

It encourages employers to be mindful of the wider impact of pay decisions “to avoid creating a headline increase that could be used against other employers”.

Staff shortages and a tight labour market swung the balance of power in workers’ favour last year. But this could shift if there’s a major economic downturn, creating a more confrontational new year for employers and staff.

2 Working from home

Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a bombshell when he demanded Twitter staff get back to the office with immediate effect in November.

This was quickly followed by reports of growing disillusionment with home working among other tech bosses and billionaires such as James Dyson.

Despite this, most employers appear to be offering a hybrid working model to those who want it.



Recruitment agencies say it’s come to be expected as a benefit for new hires.

The employee position has been bolstered by the Government embracing the new way of working.

It is heavily involved in setting up remote hubs, has set a 20pc target for the public service, and is bringing in legislation on a right to request remote work.

The battleground may move to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) next year and challenges to employer decisions under the new law.

All eyes will be on the state mediation body’s decisions, particularly if more employers decide to scrap work-from-home policies.

3 Staff shortages

Employers have been grappling with staff shortages since the pandemic.

A lot of it is being put down to non-nationals leaving the country and finding it more difficult to return because of soaring inflation, particularly rising accommodation costs.

Unemployment is less than 5pc and is expected to stay the same this year. At the same time, job vacancies are predicted to remain high.

The result may mean more strain on employees working tighter rosters, but also more perks for new recruits from desperate employers.

Employers, on the other hand, could be forced to cut hours if they cannot find staff who are in high demand, including chefs.

Jack Kennedy, of recruiters Indeed.ie, said job postings remain elevated. Earlier this month, they were 67pc above pre-pandemic levels in February 2020. “Job postings continue to show resilience to economic headwinds amid high inflation and cost-of-living pressures, with many employers still experiencing staffing gaps,” he said.

Cleaning and sanitation, therapy, personal care, home health and retail job postings are booming and are furthest above pre-pandemic levels.

“Chemical engineering is the only category below the pre-pandemic baseline,” he said. “Two tech categories – software development and IT operations and help desks – are now among the laggards having seen recent slowdowns, along with the legal category.”

4 Better pensions at long last?

We are told that a long-awaited national pension scheme that could change the fortunes of hundreds of thousands of workers – mainly private-sector ones – is on the way.

Of course, successive governments have been saying this for years. But at least we might get a sense in 2023 whether it is really going to happen – as is now being promised – in 2024.

Otherwise, a large portion of the private sector will remain reliant on the state pension in old age.

About 750,000 workers with no occupational pension scheme will be initially enrolled in the auto-enrolment scheme if it gets off the ground. There are still a lot of details to be finalised, including who is going to pay what, i.e. the employer, employee and the State.

The heads of a bill are due to go before the Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection for pre-legislative scrutiny early next year, ahead of the scheme’s introduction early next year.

​5 Obliterating gender pay gaps and enjoying better terms and conditions

There are bound to be debates about whether women are getting the top jobs or not early in the new year following a plethora of gender pay gap reports this month.

More than 600 organisations with 250 employees or more are obliged to give details of the gap between their male and female employees’ average pay for the first time.​

Separately, new legislation will improve workers’ terms and conditions in the new year. The new sick leave act came into force on January 1. This entitles all employees to a minimum three days’ paid sick leave in 2023, rising gradually to 10 days over the next four years. The national minimum wage will also rise to €11.30 an hour, benefiting 164,700 people.