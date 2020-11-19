| 4.3°C Dublin

The Christmas ‘do’ is banned but the alternatives are a virtual minefield

Employers are under pressure to find fun alternatives but the last thing some staff want is to sit in front of a screen trying to look jolly while kids or flatmates lurk in the next room

Ho-ho hosting: With in person meet-ups not on the cards, many workplaces are having online Christmas parties (Stock image)

Ho-ho hosting: With in person meet-ups not on the cards, many workplaces are having online Christmas parties (Stock image)

Mary McCarthy

Google says it won’t hold a staff Christmas party this year, other firms are going online, or hoping to squeeze smaller scale meet-ups in once Level 5 ends. After a tough 2020 there is pressure on employers to come up with an alternative way to bring teams together and mark or even celebrate the year, but the last thing some Zoom-addled staff want is to sit in front of yet another screen while the kids’ bed time kicks off in the next room. So how, in a pandemic, are companies marking the end of the year and showing appreciation for their hard-working employees? And what are the drawbacks of each strategy?

The online party

Many firms are going full steam ahead with a virtual knees-up.

