The Christmas ‘do’ is banned but the alternatives are a virtual minefield

Google says it won’t hold a staff Christmas party this year, other firms are going online, or hoping to squeeze smaller scale meet-ups in once Level 5 ends. After a tough 2020 there is pressure on employers to come up with an alternative way to bring teams together and mark or even celebrate the year, but the last thing some Zoom-addled staff want is to sit in front of yet another screen while the kids’ bed time kicks off in the next room. So how, in a pandemic, are companies marking the end of the year and showing appreciation for their hard-working employees? And what are the drawbacks of each strategy?

The online party

Many firms are going full steam ahead with a virtual knees-up.

Toyota is planning a virtual evening bash on December 17, getting around the excluded kids issue by ensuring all the family can attend, with a special VIP to jolly things along and a hamper delivered to their one hundred employees.

Legal services firm Matheson are holding their traditional Christmas carols online. They would usually have a big party for clients and employees in Dublin’s Four Seasons Hotel but this year are considering an online event with a guest speaker.

Last year, Fitbit brought their team (about 100 people) for a party at Westbury but this year it’s a gift for employees and virtual games with expensable meals/vouchers for a takeaway.

Smaller companies keeping entertainment in-house

Dublin-based solicitor Ruth Barry says her workplace will pay for everyone to order a takeaway and a drink on a Friday evening for a communal get-together followed by smaller breakout rooms of 4-5 for intimate chatting.

For those that were able to go into work, like the doctors and midwives at the Rotunda hospital, their virtual wine tasting Christmas party may offer novelty but for those stuck working from home for most of 2020 a Teams or Zoom party may be the last thing they want.

One employee at a large financial institution admitted she was not looking forward to her team’s cocktail-making party on online platform Hopin – everyone gets a special kit delivered – as the start time was stressful, but there was no way out.

“7pm is prime time hassle in our house. With a pub you can leave that behind but it’s no fun for my husband trying to get our two toddlers to bed when he can hear me laughing away in the bedroom. To be honest I would rather we skipped it”.

Socialising in the real world

We will find out on November 26 if we move from Level 5 and some companies are booking restaurant tables for very small groups, or waiting to see if small teams can get a drink in a pub, providing restrictions allow.

Zoe Hertelendi of Dublin restaurant Platform 61 said they are taking bookings for smaller work parties – six or fewer, with strict social distancing.

“We are just hoping we can reopen indoors. Rumours suggest Level 3 for the first two weeks in December and Level 2 for the two weeks leading up to Christmas”.

Trevor Browne of Ranelagh-based Tribecca said he was taking many bookings for office parties of six and under but if they are not allowed open they will just have to cancel everyone.

Other workplaces are waiting to see if they could meet outdoors – a small team of five at a Dublin clinic are planning to retire to a nearby park for a hot port, restrictions allowing.

No party

With in person meet-ups in a meaningful way not on the cards, many workplaces have abandoned plans altogether.

A Citibank employee said they feel a bit grinchy but would not be pushing to organise anything for their team because everyone is so sick of sitting at computers. Without the usual surroundings it would not feel like a party.

Google Ireland said: “We are not proceeding with any Christmas party, although some individual teams may be organising some smaller digital gatherings, there won’t be anything at a site level.”

Software firm Tableau said they are hoping to use the budget instead for a gift for employees and their usual donation to the Peter McVerry Trust.

Speaking privately to the Irish Independent, an employee at a large financial services firm said that while he gets on great with his workmates, he was happy enough with everyone getting a voucher instead of a ‘do’ this year.

“Other companies are going virtual events but my fear would be it would end up being a bit fake and would make me feel even worse. To be honest I’d prefer 50 quid for a takeaway and a bottle of wine in front of the TV and then wait until we can go out and properly chat.”

If a business is looking to organise an online alternative event managers have moved into the space.

Will Powderly of corporate events firm Orange Works says while cocktail making and whiskey tasting are proving popular, other options include an online murder mystery event or a family party with interactive panto and a breakout room for a one-on-one with Santa.

Sean McGuinness of teambuilding company Brand Rocket says demand is strong for all time slots for their Christmas game show with comedian Joe Rooney or a magic show with magician Joe Daly.

“Virtual events are taking place 3pm to 8pm or 8pm to midnight and a lot of shorter events taking place in the evening for two or three hours.”

HOW TO AVOID A VIRTUAL FLOP

Chartered psychologist & executive coach Dr Mary Collins says even though most employees won’t want to go, it is worth holding a virtual work party because the human need for bonding and connection is even stronger this year. Here’s her advice:

1. Be realistic

The office party is when colleagues can show their relaxed side and a virtual bash will never be as colourful. The first step is to acknowledge it is going to feel a bit forced and not like previous years.

2. Keep it very short

Ideally festivities kept to one hour. Anyone can put on their game face for a set amount of time and we tend to dread what we can’t imagine. So if there is a limit known in advance, employees will be more likely to look forward to it.

3. One person take the reins

There has to be structure to avoid the atmosphere turning flat and the ‘party’ becoming just like a work call, with alcohol.

4. Go interactive

Have some sort of activity – a quiz, a game – to ensure everyone takes part so it is not the usual extroverts hogging the airtime.

5. Send something to eat/drink

It’s always nice to get a delivery.

6. Offer choice

Be aware not everyone wants a bottle of prosecco or a pizza delivered to their door. Some may be avoiding alcohol or have dietary restrictions so let your employees pick their takeaway and beverage.

7. Listen

Hold a poll, ask what kick-off time they would prefer. Should family be included or not? Do people even want a party this year?

8. Keep it together

Avoid breakout rooms. Huddled together in the snug at the pub, work gossip can make employees feel warm and connected and can cement relationships – but online it can feel stilted, and once the laptop is shut, make employees feel guilty or uneasy.

9. It’s worth repeating: keep it short

With a virtual work party it is always better to leave people wanting more not wanting to escape.

10. Show your appreciation

A heartfelt (brief) speech from the CEO, a mini award ceremony (where every department gets a shout out). Keep in mind the commercial perspective. The talent market has become more global and the pandemic has made many examine their lives. It’s better for retention to end the year on a warm note with employees feeling their work is worthwhile.

Alternatives

Should all that fail to spark enthusiasm in the team for a virtual Christmas party there are alternatives.

The event budget could be used to send seasonal hampers or another gift, Employers can make use of Revenue’s Small Business Exemption Scheme, to pay non-cash bonus of up to €500 per employee tax free, commonly done through vouchers.

