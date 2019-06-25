Seven in ten employees would prefer a pay rise over more annual leave

Seven in ten employees would prefer a pay rise rather than more time off, as cash proves to be king for workers.

When staff do take time off it appears they have problems switching off from work, with 71pc of employees admitting to staying in contact with the office while away, according to a survey of over 1,000 professionals by consulting group Korn Ferry.

Meanwhile, two in three people surveyed said they had cut short or cancelled a break for work reasons.

Rob Wilder, chairman of Korn Ferry Ireland, said: "Disconnecting from the workplace is critical to avoiding burn-out and maximising the productivity of your workforce."

"Today’s always-on business environment makes switching-off extremely difficult, meaning employers must make a concerted effort to promote a culture that encourages workers to rest and refresh," he added.

