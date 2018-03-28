Revealed: Ireland's best place to work - and a surprising new entry in the top 10 list

Employees working in the tech industry in Ireland rate their respective firms highly, according to the latest research carried out by Indeed.

Dell has been ranked as the 'Best Place to Work in Ireland' for the second consecutive year, according to the job site's data.

The multinational, which has teams in Limerick, Cork, and Dublin is joined in the top five companies listed by Apple and Google, while HP and Intel also feature in the top ten ranking. Aongus Hegarty, President, Dell EMC EMEA said that Dell works hard to create a "welcoming workplace" where employees can "carve out a rewarding and valuable career for themselves".

"We invest significantly in creating an environment that is motivating and inspiring while also giving them flexibility to maintain a good work-life balance," he said. Indeed's '2018 Top 25 Best Places to Work in Ireland' index is created based on thousands of employee reviews posted on its site.

A new entry to the top ten, the Irish Defense Forces take sixth spot on the list following a high-profile recruitment campaign last year. Paul Wolfe, Indeed's Senior Vice President of Human Resources said that there is intense competition among companies to secure the best candidates for roles as the economy nears full employment.

"Companies have recognised for some time that there is more to employee satisfaction than remuneration," he said. Overall, the retail industry featured heavily in the top 25 companies, with high street names like Next, Boots, Debenhams, Penneys, Brown Thomas and Marks & Spencer ranked.

Stores including Supervalu, McDonald’s, Spar and Centra were also placed on the list.

"While attractive perks and flexible working conditions are often associated with the arrival of US tech names in the Irish market, this year’s rankings show that investment in people is being prioritised right across a range of sectors, from retail to technology and from healthcare to hospitality," said Mr Wolfe.

