Project managers not adequately trained to manage work-related stress - report

Up to 40pc of project managers in Ireland have suffered from prolonged stress due to their day-to-day work.

According to a recent survey of over 400 professionals across a range of sectors, project managers between the ages of 35-55 suffer the most (43pc).

Less than a third of those (31pc) aged over 55 reported similar work-related stress in the latest PM Summit study.

Furthermore, the IT sector came out the worst in the study, with 44pc revealing that prolonged stress has been an issue for them.

Workers in the field of architectural, engineering and construction followed with 39pc saying they have suffered similarly.

And a significant majority (83pc) of respondents report that they have not had adequate training to manage mental health issues.

PM Summit CEO Raymond Poole said that training is critical when it comes to managing these issues.

"The least stressed category of project managers – the over 55s – have received the most training, with 31pc of these having received some formal training.

"This contrasts with the biggest sufferers of prolonged stress – the 35-55 year olds – of whom only 17pc have received some formal training."

Project phases, namely the execution phase and the close-out phase, were cited as factors when it comes to creating stress for a manager.

Those in IT roles found the execution phase most challenging (37pc) while those in architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) roles cited the close-out phase (30pc) as the most trying.

"The stress levels that project managers’ experience is clearly having an effect on their mental well-being," Mr Poole said.

"Project managers typically have multiple project elements happening concurrently and keeping abreast of all these different activities can prove very stressful."

The PM Summit is taking place at Dublin Convention Centre on Tuesday, July 17.

Online Editors