Out of work for 12 months? This company is looking to recruit you

The programme is looking to recruit 25 people who have been out of work for 12 months or longer, for example stay-at-home parents or carers, or someone who has chosen to take a career break.

The selected individuals will participate in a two day conference in Dublin this September where they will hear from guest speakers and join a series of workshops designed to support a transition back to work, offer practical guidance on focusing and managing a career search, and provide interview skills and insights into balancing work and home lives. "We are delighted to announce our second Returning Talent programme in Dublin," Peter Keegan, country executive for Ireland at Bank of America, said.

"Holding it here is testament to the programme’s proven local success, and demonstrates the importance we place on identifying strong and diverse talent for our expanding Dublin business." Among the individuals that the bank is looking to attract are people with professional and financial services backgrounds, as well as individuals from tech organisations.

In addition, the bank said that it was looking for people with experience in, but not limited to, finance, business, project or relationship management, risk, wholesale credit, banking operations and technology. Those recruited from the programme will fill open and future positions in Bank of America’s Dublin-based teams, the bank said.

This is the ninth time that the bank has run the programme, which it started in the UK seven years ago, and is the second time that it has run the programme in Dublin. So far more than 350 women and men have participated to date, with many going on to secure roles at Bank of America or other firms.

The closing date for applications to the programme is 3 August.

Online Editors