One in two Irish people frequently feel stressed at work, according to data from property and facilities management company Aramark.

One in two Irish people frequently feel stressed at work, according to data from property and facilities management company Aramark.

One in two regularly feel stressed at work – report

The research was undertaken as part of Aramark’s annual TAKE15 campaign, the aim of which is to promote good mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Females, younger workers, and employees based in Dublin are more likely to feel regularly stressed at work according to the survey, which was carried out by Amárach Research.

Despite the high levels of stress reported, the majority of people suffer in silence, with only 51pc of staff comfortable discussing their mental health or the fact that they are feeling stressed at work with their employer or line manager.

In addition, one in five working adults do not regularly take a break during the working day.

Shane Flynn, managing director for food services and facilities management at Aramark Ireland, said people need to be better supported in how they deal with work-related stress.

He said that stress is having an impact on the individual and on the business in terms of lost productivity.

“It’s concerning that 49pc of people said they wouldn’t feel comfortable speaking about their mental health to their employer or line manager,” Mr Flynn said.

We all have a role to play if we are to change this culture and employers need to fully support campaigns on workplace wellbeing,” he added.

Online Editors