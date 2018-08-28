When Michael Heap resolved to quit his City job to create an app, he was prepared to eat through his savings and sever ties with the conventional world of work.

'My pension will be smaller, but there's value in the life I will have had' - The workers who are choosing smaller working weeks

“This doesn’t sound very sensible,” suggested the partners at EY Financial Services, where he had worked for six years, when he announced his resignation plan.

The decision wasn’t meant to be sensible; it was the passion project of a 27-year-old who had come to the conclusion that it was “now or never”. That was until the partners gave him another option: “Why don’t you work part time?”

“This wasn’t an arrangement I thought was on the table,” says Heap, now 29 and a senior manager at EY, having accepted the offer and cut his working days to two per week. He spends the rest on the development of his app, Tmup, which connects people with others nearby who want to play casual sport.

“Trying to fit in work, activities and sleep when I was working full time was prohibitive,” says Heap. “Now, I have the time,” – not to mention the impetus, given his pay cut – “to make all three work.”

If you’re heading back to your desk, and thinking you could use more free time and less work in your own week, join the queue. Just six per cent of people in the UK now work the traditional 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, according to a YouGov survey last week – though given less than half work flexibly, in job-sharing or compressed hours arrangements, that suggests the rest of us are working even longer than we used to.

Meanwhile, Britain invariably languishes near the bottom of European league tables in terms of job satisfaction, work-life balance and productivity. No wonder a recent study found nearly a third of our work-weary population would be willing to sacrifice salary in order to claw back a bit more life outside the office.

In New Zealand, a landmark six-month trial of a four-day working week, in which employees at trust manager Perpetual Guardian were paid a full salary for working four eight-hour days, recently ended with astonishing results.

The idea was that an extra day to manage life and home commitments would help them focus better on the business while in the office on company time.

The number of employees who felt they had a successful work-life balance jumped from 54 to 78 per cent, while stress levels dropped and job and life satisfaction increased. The board will now discuss whether a four-day week could be applied, long term.

Unlike these lucky Kiwi workers, Brits must trade time with money. But – for many – this isn’t a major downside. Sam White and Will McDonald have “one of the most senior male job shares in the country” at Aviva. Joint group directors of public policy and sustainability, each works three days per week, overlapping on Wednesdays.

“You don’t take a 40 per cent cut in salary lightly,” says White, 43. “I’ve been eating a lot more sandwiches in tin foil and drinking coffee from a Thermos.” He has trained his three-year-old daughter to shave his head and drives a second-hand, “rubbishy” Golf.

“But these are not great hardships,” he says, “to have the opportunity to spend time with my daughters, who are one and three. I feel privileged to make that trade-off.” The family have helpfully also relocated to Yorkshire, while his wife, Katie, has gone back to work running a charitable education foundation.

McDonald, 42, says job sharing has made him more productive. “There’s a myth around job sharers, that they’re less ambitious,” he says, adding that such an arrangement could also work “for someone who has a passion, hobby, caring responsibilities for a parent, or is an amateur sports player, as much as I would for someone who has children.”

McDonald’s wife, with whom he has three children under seven, has returned to part-time work as founder of charity Little Village since he cut his hours. “My wife earned more than I did when we met. Our assumption was that we would always want to remain equal. But you have to fight to make that happen.”

The desire for flexibility is being driven at all levels: millennials entering the job market; the sandwich generation caring for both children and parents; baby boomers who don’t want to drop off a retirement cliff.

“We’ve seen a dramatic revolution in people’s approach to – and needs surrounding – time,” says Karen Mattison, co-founder and joint chief executive of Timewise. “There’s an explicit and clear demand for flexible working. But businesses still dramatically underestimate how important time is to people.”

She cites research from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, which shows flexibility overtook salary as the biggest motivator among qualified accountants for the first time in 2017 – a trend she is seeing across the board.

“We need to redefine ‘part-time’ and challenge the idea that it’s for people who are not ambitious, not serious about the job or low skilled,” says Mattison. “You can’t escape the fact that there are people who want to work less but have a lot to give.”

The UK Government mandated four years ago that companies must consider flexible working requests from employees who have been working for them for 26 weeks. Now, 78 per cent of companies offer a work-life blend, according to Deloitte. And 89 per cent of employees believe such schedules make them more productive, says HSBC.

Julia Reeves, 38, took her lead from the then chief executive when she requested a four-day week at her interview at Dixons Carphone three years ago. Now business change director, Reeves was looking for a role that would give her time to volunteer and play amateur sport – she plays for the Hertfordshire netball team twice a week – as well as see her two children, six and one.

“Fitness is a key part of me being my best at work and home,” she explains. “It’s about having a balance between children, work and being able to live life.”

Losing one day’s salary per week isn’t a concern to Reeves, whose husband works full time as a commercial category manager. “It’s about value as opposed to hard cash,” she says. “Later, my pension will be smaller, but there’s value in the life I will have had.

“Flexible working doesn’t have to be part time,” she adds, “it could be starting later. It’s just that the rhythm of the week is different to 9 to 5.

“For the next generation, we have to make work and life one and the same thing.”

To some the inability to leave work behind in the office is a terrifying prospect – not for Heap, who now works three days a week at EY Financial Services and splits the other four between his start-up and down time.

Last year, he learnt to swim properly and is now training for a triathlon. With the freedom to create his own schedule, he often works in the evenings and uses the daytime to run errands when places like the supermarket and dry cleaners are quiet. Sometimes, he treats himself to a Friday afternoon off, then catches up on Sunday evening.

“I don’t feel like I have long periods at work of three or four months and then really need a holiday,” he says.

Which is lucky, as Heap has had to reduce the number of holidays he goes on, having taken a 40 per cent pay cut and invested all his savings – enough for a house deposit – in his app, instead. Keeping the connection to EY means he has a safety net, at least, if his passion doesn’t pay off.

“At the end of the day, if I need to buy a house then I could come back to work full-time and save up again,” he says. “At the moment, I’m getting more enjoyment from investing in my ideas.”

