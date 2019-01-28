Motivating STEM industry leaders to inspire and lead the female talent of the future

One of the biggest STEM-related events in Europe kicks off in Ireland next week, dedicated to inspiring Transition Year girls .

I Wish is driven by founders Caroline O’Driscoll, Ruth Buckley and myself, an army of volunteers and some of the biggest names in the STEM arena.

Now, at the end of four days in Cork and Dublin this February, a total of seventeen thousand young girls will have attended an I Wish event. I Wish has enjoyed phenomenal growth, and has ambitious plans for the future.

In 2013 we decided it wasn’t good enough that just one in four STEM workers is female - why should half of the workforce be at such a disadvantage?

We were determined we would only engage with companies that didn’t just pay lip service to gender balance, aiming to attract the very best firms.

Next week, six thousand female TY students will hear keynote speeches and engage in panel discussions, interactive exhibits and demonstrations from premium names including Accenture, Aer Lingus, Twitter, Google and Dell EMC/VMWare, our anchor sponsors for four years.

Stryker, Johnson and Johnson, McAfee, Qualcomm and Pepsico will have interactive exhibits, while Arup, Tyndall and Xanadu are all participating again. So many more are helping us stage what is a unique event in this country’s efforts to engage more young women in the STEM sector.

The interest I Wish has garnered among industry leaders in a short time and their willingness to get involved shows just how seriously Ireland’s businesses are treating the issue.

Tricia Smyth, EMEA Diversity and Inclusion Lead at Dell EMC will be delivering one of this year’s keynote speeches, and she says the approach is unique.

"We believe our partnership with I Wish offers a great opportunity for young people to engage with the latest technologies but gives them the opportunity to learn more about what a career in the technology sector is like...we believe industry can play an important role in helping to showcase the range of opportunities that STEM subjects can unlock."

Accenture is marking its third year on board with I Wish this year. The company’s own research shows how many of the old stereotypes are still being applied to the country’s young women in the twenty-first century.

Paula Neary, a Managing Director at Accenture who leads their STEM efforts, says it was a meeting of minds when she encountered Caroline O’Driscoll from the I Wish team.

"(I Wish is) an incredible pool of students and teachers coming together. Accenture believes I Wish has the right vision and it has better impact and better return in the pipeline for talent diversity, rather than an individual company going to individual schools".

Time and again we hear from sponsors that coming on board with I Wish represents a partnership, not just sponsorship. They support us and we place them centre stage and in the exhibit hall, giving them a chance to engage these young women directly and convince them that they have the talent they want to see coming down the line for the jobs of the future.

Our speaker schedule is packed with women engineers, scientists, code and software developers and even the country’s first female Master Mariner, Captain Sinead Reen.

Firms who get involved with I Wish adhere to the principle of ‘if they can see it, they can be it’. They want to open the girls’ eyes to the ever-expanding horizons of STEM work and we simply help them deliver that message in a fun, full on sensory way.

I Wish runs at Cork City Hall on February 7 and 8 before moving to Dublin’s RDS for February 11 and 12. A limited number of places are still available for the Dublin leg - any schools interested should check out www.iwish.ie

Online Editors