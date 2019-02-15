Majority of construction firms experiencing difficulty recruiting employees

Nine in ten members of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) say they are currently experiencing difficulties recruiting workers.

In a survey carried out by the lobby group, members reported a severe lack of engineers, quantity surveyors, foremen, project managers, general operatives, ground workers and apprentices.

With a shortage of staff in the sector, three in four members of CIF said the recruitment issues are having a direct affect on their companies’ ability to deliver projects on time.

Dermot Carey, director of safety & training, at CIF said:

"We are working hard to promote the industry as a career destination for more young people."

"Despite a healthy 25-year pipeline of work, increasing wages, more technology-led careers and the global nature of construction careers, numbers of young people registering for apprenticeships and apply to construction management in third level is static or declining."

Mr Carey added that CIF was asking Irish people living abroad with construction expertise and qualifications to consider returning to Ireland to work.

"If you are considering a return, contact us and we will help in any way we can."

"We find ourselves in a position where we have no time to lose, we need to attract those from other countries with construction skills here to deliver the huge demand in housing and infrastructure Ireland’s economy and society requires."

