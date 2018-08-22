Job postings in finance sector grow 45pc in two years

Job postings in finance sector have grown 45pc in two years, according to the latest Cpl Employment Market Monitor (EMM).

Despite the country reaching nearly full employment, the EMM shows an increase of nearly 10pc in the posting of jobs in the three months to 30 June 2018 when compared to the same quarter in 2016.

Along with finance jobs, the sales and marketing area had a very strong first quarter in 2018, however activity decreased a little in this area in the second quarter, which is a usual seasonal trend, according to the EMM.

Jobs in the science, engineering and supply chain sector and the IT sector have remained static since 2016.

"The figures show a job market in good health. The growth in jobs posted in the second quarter of the year is the highest since 2014," Ronan Lyons who co-authors the report with Cpl Resources, said.

"The research also showed that both jobseekers and employers see jobseekers as gaining more bargaining power."

Meanwhile the research also found that seven in ten employees are bored in work, as issues around employee engagement start to emerge.

In addition, three in four employees say that they could imagine a career change in the future.

"Jobs growth remains strong" Siobhan O’Shea, client services director at Cpl Resources, said.

"This presents an ongoing issue for employers – they will find it harder to find the right candidate and when they do, it may be harder to keep them engaged. Employers must find ways to challenge their staff and help them grow."

Online Editors