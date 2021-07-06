Is your boss gaslighting you?

When Sylvia (51) interviewed for a job at a local marketing company, she immediately warmed to her younger female boss. “She seemed ambitious and into her work,” recalls Sylvia. But soon after starting the job — at a lower salary than her previous role, though conveniently closer to her home — their relationship soured.

“By day two, she was rolling her eyes every time I talked,” says Sylvia. “She began to take credit for my work in front of senior staff and found fault with my French accent — she showily bought me a dictionary, even though I’d been writing professionally in English for decades… My brain shut down and I started messing things up. I felt nauseous and totally helpless.” Sylvia says she made five complaints to the human resources department, one of which was answered. “I was told that I needed to provide evidence of bullying, but warned in the same email it was illegal to record my colleagues without their permission.”

She says she began to struggle with insomnia. “I’d lie awake at night, [full of] self-doubt and insecurity.”

Until recently, the term ‘coercive control’ was used mainly to describe abusive domestic relationships, but it is being increasingly used by psychologists to describe a form of workplace bullying, much like the one Sylvia experienced, where the bully employs psychological and controlling patterns of abuse.

Research shows that one in 10 Irish people have been bullied at work, while a total of 1.7 million work days are lost in Ireland each year because of bullying. As the nation prepares to return to the office, those affected by workplace bullying will be among those most keenly suffering ‘re-entry syndrome’, with one study suggesting that females, and those aged between 26 and 45 have a higher probability of experiencing bullying.

The reality of workplace bullying is often far from the old cliché of the red-faced, ranting boss. Tactics used by workplace abusers can have much in common with the patterns seen in domestic abuse, according to Irena Grgona, a clinical psychologist. “Abusers isolate and undermine their victims, sexually harass and humiliate them, or attempt to distort or deny their victim’s version of reality (the phenomenon we now know as gaslighting).”

This was the case for 57-year-old nurse Sarah. When a new line manager, Adam, was appointed at the hospital where she worked, she liked him at first: “He seemed full of energy and ideas.” During his third week, however, he asked her to join him for coffee in the canteen. “As soon as I sat down, he said: ‘You know that you are unpopular here, don’t you?’ I remember I laughed reflexively. I’d always got on well with my colleagues.”

The following week, she discovered that the permission to work flexi-hours, which had been in place for the past 10 years and meant she could collect her granddaughter from nursery and drop in on her elderly mother, had been withdrawn. She checked but none of her other colleagues had their flexitime withdrawn. She claims that he also restricted her toilet breaks and told her to keep a mobile phone with her at all times, including in the toilet. “He requested my occupational health file and made it clear that he knew all about the hysterectomy I’d had a few years before. I felt violated,” she says.

But when she confided in her colleagues, they said she was paranoid. She decided not to report it, concerned that bosses might not believe her. Her husband had recently had a health scare so she felt unable to confide in him, either. “I felt utterly alone,” she says. “I came close to contemplating suicide. It was only the thought of my granddaughter that stopped me.” Four months after Adam joined, she raised a grievance case with her hospital’s human resources department, which was dismissed, as was a second grievance.

Under the Code of Practice for Employers and Employees on the Prevention and Resolution of Bullying at Work, Irish employers are expected to have an anti-bullying policy and procedures for dealing with complaints. Yet Rubel Bashir, an employment solicitor at Slater & Gordon, says that cases of coercive bullying often have multiple and complex causes: “It’s difficult to find reasons for these patterns of bullying, though everything from racism to ageism can be a factor.”

One of the difficulties of making a successful complaint is that the burden of proof is on the victim. “It’s very easy for employees to claim that what is in fact a campaign of victimisation is simply workplace ‘performance management’,” says Bashir. “They [the victims] ask themselves, what if my complaint is not upheld and I’m forced to continue to work in a place where I’ve brought these claims, possibly as the bullying worsens?”

Remote working arrangements and video meetings can make the problem even more complex, says Dublin-based career management consultant Rowan Manahan. “Some very snippy stuff can go on online and there can be the excuse of ‘that’s not what I meant at all’, and obviously there’s no recording of the event. Yes, there are witnesses in the ‘room’, but it’s a passing moment and they don’t see the person react.

“It’s one thing if you’re in a [physical] room with five other people and somebody says something catastrophically horrible and you can see someone’s face literally crumble as a result… it’s another thing when everyone is passively looking at a screen… it’s giving some people licence to behave much more brutally and much more carelessly.”

Teacher Ruth (39) says that after she brought a formal grievance against the new principal at the school where she worked, he redoubled his bullying campaign against her. It began, she says, when she complained about being put on a rota to work excessive hours with no overtime pay. “The next day, my hours increased further.” Later, the principal accused her of being drunk on duty and of having an affair with an older, married member of staff. “I took a breathalyser test, which came back negative, but the false allegations didn’t stop.” She also claims her work materials were interfered with “almost daily”. “It was being disbelieved that really ground me down,” she says. “I was an emotional wreck.” She has since left the school and is pursuing a personal injury claim against her former employer.

Workplace bullying costs the Irish economy €239m a year in sickness-related absences, reduced productivity and staff turnover, according to research from NUI Galway. One of the problems is people’s reluctance to speak out, with barriers to being able to do so higher during remote working, when there may have been no witnesses to this sort of abuse.

“Colleagues often resist getting involved out of fear of getting bullied themselves, or of making matters worse,” says Beverley Stone, a business psychologist. But she points out that there is a “growing awareness of concepts such as gaslighting, passive aggression and coercive control”.

Dublin-based psychotherapist Donna McArdle says employers often try to solve the issue by moving the bully to another department. “[Bullies] are not team players and a lot of the time they’re creating havoc so they’ll often get promoted. It gives them even more power, which is totally the wrong thing to do.”

Looking back, Sarah wishes she had trusted her instincts earlier. “After those first colleagues didn’t stand up for me, I kept silent. I now know I should have kept talking about his behaviour and how abnormal it was.”

However, she adds: “I think we are in the early days of understanding what workplace bullying means. It’s going to take a culture shift to see that the worst bullying [might not be] out there for all to see — and the deepest scars aren’t necessarily visible.”

* Some names have been changed

