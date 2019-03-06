Irish entrepreneur a finalist in 2019 Cartier Women’s Initiative

Irish entrepreneur, Tracy O’Rourke, the CEO and founder of Vivid Edge, has been named as a finalist of the 2019 Cartier Women’s Initiative.

The initiative is a global business competition which aims to identify, support and encourage female entrepreneurs who are working to solve contemporary global challenges.

Established in 2015, Vivid Edge helps organisations save energy and cut costs.

The company provides the capital to enable organisations to upgrade the efficiency of their buildings, beyond their own capital budgets, replacing such expenditure with a service fee.

To-date the UCDNova headquartered group has secured the backing of a large European energy efficiency fund with an initial €30m project funding facility, and has completed projects with private and public sector organisations, generating a multi-million euro revenue stream.

Overall, and a total of 21 finalists in seven award regions (Latin America, North America, Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East & North Africa, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania) have been shortlisted from almost 2,900 applicants in over 140 countries for the Cartier Women’s Initiative award.

Ms O’Rourke is the only Irish entrepreneur shortlisted for the Europe Award, alongside two other entrepreneurs, one from France and one from Switzerland.

Commenting on her nomination, Ms O’Rourke said: "I am delighted to be one of only 21 female entrepreneurs from around the world, who are all working to tackle a range of global challenges, to have been shortlisted for this year’s prestigious Cartier Women’s Initiative."

"I am now looking forward to meeting all the other finalists during the awards week in San Francisco at the end of April."

