Ireland's largest hotel group Dalata has today set out on an 1,100km cycle around Ireland in aid of CRFM Crumlin, which provides funding for Our Lady's Children's Hospital.

Ireland's largest hotel group Dalata has today set out on an 1,100km cycle around Ireland in aid of CRFM Crumlin, which provides funding for Our Lady's Children's Hospital.

Hotel group Dalata puts in the miles for a good cause

In what is set to be a gruelling week, the route will take the team of cyclists to Belfast, Derry, Sligo, Galway, Limerick, Cork and Wexford before finishing on Friday 14th September in the Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge, Dublin.

To help them in their preparation, the group have enlisted endurance athlete Joe Barr who has trained them in the weeks leading up to the cycle.

Before starting out, the team have already raised over €27,000, with support from a number of corporate sponsors.

The cycle is part of Dalata's wider charity initiative 'Dalata Digs Deep'.

Now in its third year, the initiative sees employees from across the group take part in fundraising initiatives to raise funds for CMRF Crumlin.

"So many early mornings and weekends have been dedicated to training for this event and we have been amazed by the support we have received from our fellow staff members, suppliers and stakeholders, many of whom are going to join us for sections of the cycle," Niall Macklin, acquisitions and development manager with Dalata, said.

"Training has been hard and we’re sure the cycle itself will be a challenge but to know that you are raising funds for such a vital and worthwhile cause is a real motivator."

Over the past three years Dalata has raised over €500,000 for CMRF Crumlin.

Some of the funds raised so far have been invested in a substantive piece of research work in Neuroblastoma.

Neuroblastoma is a cancer of the nervous system that primarily affects children aged five and younger and is responsible for approximately 15pc of childhood cancer deaths.

"We are delighted to be in our third year of partnership with such an amazing corporate partner as Dalata Hotel Group," Lisa-Nicole Dunne, CEO of CMRF Crumlin, said.

"The staff are outstanding in their fundraising efforts and this cycle really is going the distance for CMRF."

Online Editors