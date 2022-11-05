For employers and workers, being let go in Ireland is a very different beast to an American-style layoff

California labour law allowing for so-called “at will” employment has set the culture for much of Silicon Valley’s technology industry.

Even if that brutal legal code doesn’t run here, where worker protections are much stronger, the reality is that staff here can be emailed by their employer overnight and told never to return to the office.

The big difference between Ireland and the US is that a solvent company can’t terminate employment without notice.

So staff at a tech firm might have their access to email and their workplace shut off without notice but their employer must keep paying them until the end of the notice period in their contract of employment.

For high-skilled jobs, that can often be as long as three months.

Another significant difference is that it’s illegal to target individuals in a redundancy around here. A company is free to eliminate roles and teams but personal factors cannot come into play in deciding whose job to cut.

Any element of personal selection – even as simple as first-in-last-out – can legally taint a redundancy process which can be challenged at the Workplace Relations Commission, according to Aileen Fleming and Evelyn Gilson, solicitors at Dublin law firm Daniel Spring & Co.

In theory, the employer is obliged to try to match any open jobs to staff being made redundant. But in a case where half of all jobs are being lost, that isn’t really going to be an issue.

One thing employers are not obliged to do here is offer large severance packages. Even though paying out an agreed number of weeks pay per year served is common in some sectors, the statutory redundancy payment companies must make is two weeks’ pay per year worked plus one week, capped at €600 a week. That’s €6,600 for someone who has been in a job for five years.

In cases where a lot of people are laid off at once, extra protections are supposed to kick in.

Loughlin Deegan, a partner in the employment law team at law firm ByrneWallace, says there are greater obligations on employers in cases of collective redundancy, where the employer proposes to make more than 30 people redundant within a 30-day period. They include a so-called protective notice period when staff have to be warned redundancies are proposed, and an obligation on the employer to inform the junior minister for business about the proposed redundancies.

It is an offence to drive through a collective redundancy without giving the minister and the employees 30 days’ notice. Although for very big businesses, penalties are not especially daunting – ranging from a fine of €250,000 for not giving the minister adequate notice to a fine of up to €5,000 for failing to notify employees.