Eight in ten employers have increased salaries in 2018 – report

Eight in ten employers have increased salaries in 2018, according to research carried out by Adare Human Resource Management.

In addition, one in two employers said that they already intend to increase salaries next year.

Of those that will increase salaries in 2019, more than one third (35pc) will offer a universal increase across the organisation, while 32pc will offer performance related rises.

The HR Barometer, which carried out research among more than 46,000 employees, found a "significant" increase in the proportion of employees who cite salaries as the main reason for leaving their current employer.

While staff turnover levels remain relatively stable at an average of 11pc for the coming year compared with 10pc in 2017, there were marked differences in the reasons advanced for changing jobs.

Last year, career progression was overwhelmingly the main reason with two thirds of leavers naming it, while a higher salary was mentioned by just one in five.

Career progression fell to 43pc in the latest survey, however salary rose to 23pc, with a further 9pc citing improved benefits.

"In some ways this was to be expected given the healthy state of the economy at present," Derek McKay, MD of Adare Human Resource Management, said.

"However, it flies in the face of much of the accepted wisdom in relation to the Generation Y or the millennials who are supposedly more interested in purpose than profit. This is a signal to employers that a change in strategy is required if the challenges presented by high rates of staff turnover are to be addressed properly."

In addition, the report found that the average cost of replacing an employee has more than doubled to €13,100 since last year.

"In our latest HR Barometer, medium sized organisations with 100-249 employees predicted an average turnover rate of 14pc for 2018. This will place an immense cost burden on those organisations and it is not surprising that they are responding with offers of increased salaries," Mr McKay added.

