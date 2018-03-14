DCU develop new research on post-maternity leave workplace best practice

In contrast, where maternity leave was viewed as a major disruption for a company, negative experiences were more common for returning mothers, the study, which is the first of its kind in Ireland to explore perspectives of mothers, managers and organisations, found.

“The transition back to work is laden with challenges that can lead to career derailment when the return is not managed effectively,” Dr. Yseult Freeney, Associate Professor in Organisational Psychology at DCU Business School, said.