AIB increases female representation on its board

AIB has increased the female representation on its board with the appointment of Geraldine Casey as its chief people officer.

The appointment means AIB’s executive committee will be 50pc female this year.

Before joining AIB, Ms Casey was previously people & IT director and a board executive at Tesco Ireland.

Colin Hunt, AIB chief executive, said: “Geraldine brings a wealth of experience and her leadership in human resources will support the development of our talent and help our people to be at their best every day.

Geraldine’s appointment means that AIB’s executive committee will comprise five men and five women. This level of gender diversity on our most senior management team puts us among the global leaders and I am committed to continuing to support diversity in the workplace.”

Online Editors