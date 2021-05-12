IRELAND can afford a ‘bigger state’ with greater levels of overall public spending and needs to take action to boost the supply of affordable housing, the IMF has said.

The IMF’s stance on public spending and austerity has shifted significantly in recent years, but today’s comments are the clearest articulation of that policy shift when it comes to Ireland.

While it backs higher public spending the IMF says taxation will have to rise to pay for it, but not until the economy is fully recovered from Covid.

Overall spending by the Irish government is well short of levels in comparable European peers by a third to a quartered measured relative to gross domestic product (GDP) and less starkly but still substantially even in terms of the size of the domestic economy, according to Khaled Sakr, head of the IMF mission to Ireland.

He was commenting following the IMF’s latest regular mission to Ireland.

A report following the mission says spending here lags peer countries as a result of what Khaled Sakr called “past efforts to reduce the scale of expenditure”. Those efforts notably included the austerity conditions attached to the EU / IMF bailout a decade ago.

This time around, the IMF’s key warning to government is to maintain large scale economic support to help sustain the economy through the impact of the pandemic. It is supportive of the big increase in borrowing and spending the Coalition has undertaken to date and says premature withdrawal of support should be avoided to prevent scarring effects or even derailing the recovery.

“A swift and comprehensive policy response has been effective in mitigating the crisis impact and protecting households and firms.”

Pandemic spending by the Irish government was in line with peers and include more direct supports to those affected, the IMF found.

Actions by the Central Bank to support lending also soften the blow from the Covid crisis, the IMF said,

However, the global agency says policy will need to strike a balance between providing targeted support to hard-hit sectors and vulnerable groups and facilitating transition to a greener and more digital recovery that limits scarring and addresses Ireland’s medium-term challenges.

That can include making wage supports conditional on individuals undertaking training schemes, Mr Khaled said.

While government needs to do more to retain women in the workforce, especially mothers who require childcare.

“An inclusive and sustainable recovery will require raising productivity through upskilling and effective active labor market policies, especially for the youth and female workers,” he said.

The IMF said greater spending will need to be funded from domestic taxation, but said tax hikes should be avoided until the economy is over the shock of the Covid pandemic.

Irish policy makers need to plan for a reduction in corporate tax income as a result of global rule changes, but the IMF does not expect those changes to trigger a dramatic fall in the tax paid here by big corporations immediately.

In the meantime the presence of multinationals here is the key reason Ireland is the only EU member state to record economic growth last year, a rarity in global terms, the IMF said.

The hit to the more labour intensive domestic economy from the pandemic is large however, and it remains vulnerable, the report said.

Coming out of the crisis policy action should also focus on enhancing social capital, particularly in education, training, health, housing, as well as digital and other physical infrastructure in order to retain foreign direct investment and amplify its positive domestic spillovers, the IMF said.

On housing, the report said reducing shortages requires a multi-pronged approach.

"The government’s effort in this regard is welcome but more needs to be done by (i) releasing more land for development; (ii) streamlining approval processes for permits and re-zoning; (iii) assessing incentives to build rental properties; and (iv) increasing supply, including of social housing.”

Khaled Sakr said large scale home ownership remains import in Ireland, including because of its impact on welfare needs.

