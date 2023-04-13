IMF forecasts for bumper Irish budgets look optimistic
Sarah Collins
Can future governments really count on €5bn-a-year budget surpluses up to the end of the decade, as the International Monetary Fund predicts? Maybe.
Latest Business
Irish corporate profits skyrocket consumers struggle with inflation – CSO
Penneys owner under pressure from inflation and weak sterling
Irish listed pharma company hVIVO hails record year as it records 30pc revenue growth
Share buyback set to reduce State’s stake in AIB to 53.35pc
Ireland is an appropriate forum for case linked to Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, court rules
Web Summit parties exchange 14 million documents in pre-trial discovery
IT security company CWSI to create 50 jobs
South Dublin County Council plans solar energy farm at vast landfill site in Co Kildare
Both sides in Bewley’s row agree not to sell historic stained glass windows, for now
Credit Suisse saw a €62bn deposit run before its rescue by UBS
Top Stories
Roy Curtis: Con O’Callaghan is Dublin’s Erling Haaland doppelganger – he just needs to be unleashed
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Five arrested in garda raids on theft gang targeting vulnerable elderly people in rural areas
UK police hunt four men ‘with Irish accents’ after boy (16) is bundled into black Mini
Latest NewsMore
Irish corporate profits skyrocket consumers struggle with inflation – CSO
Kildare hair salon targeted in attack on Saturday night
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to relish ‘incredible opportunity’ at Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp hails ‘super important’ return to pressing as Liverpool beat Forest
Former Fianna Fáil mayor and solicitor jailed for sexual assault of girl (8)
Constantine Hatzidakis set for on-pitch PL return following Andy Robertson clash
George Hook compares Paul Murphy far-right protest to Joan Burton incident
Police say FA Cup final between Manchester rivals to start no later than 4.45pm
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to relish ‘incredible opportunity’ at Manchester City
Talking points as Man City and Arsenal clash in possible title decider at Etihad