If energy could be bottled, Pearse Flynn would be the man to get it done

An old fisherman in Ballycotton, in east Cork, likes to joke with tech and telecoms entrepreneur Pearse Flynn that he owes his business success to him – in part at least.

Flynn came from a fishing family, and he recalls that if there was a good catch, they ate well – and if not, they had to make do.

“It was way too hard for me,” he says of fishing. “One of the guys in the pub, an old guy now that I used to go fishing with when I was young, he said, ‘You owe me a lot. I sickened you from fishing.’”

Though now based in Scotland, Flynn has a home by the sea in Ballycotton, with large windows framing a spectacular view of Ballycotton Lighthouse.

While fishing was not for him, he did begin his entrepreneurial ventures in the ocean.

“In the late 70s early 80s, you used to have Dutch factory ships here. Big, huge trawlers would come in and I made money transporting the guys back and forth to the boats. I was paid, I think, in cigarettes and tobacco and beer – all these things.”

The high-flying business career he enjoyed for most of his life did curtail visits home to see family, but Flynn – whose current interests include a debt solutions business in the UK, plus commercial property and green energy in Ireland – has recently taken a deeper interest in his home patch.

“I got involved in the community, so I bought the local Protestant church,” he says. He has transformed it into a restaurant and live event venue.

“And we have now got a Michelin Bib – for a tiny little pub just down the road from me, where my brothers and I would go for a pint.”

He was particularly happy for Dan Guerin – the chef at the pub, which is now named Cush.

“He’s absolutely fantastic – and I got a bigger buzz out of him getting the Michelin Bib than I’ve got out of many a thing, to be honest with you.”

Meanwhile the church, rechristened Sea Church, became the location for the RTÉ music show The Ballycotton Sessions.

Flynn has become an important employer in the area, but he has a new plan in the works.

“I think we’ve got about 70 people [employed] in Ballycotton now, which is a village of 500 people. We’d be in the restaurants and various activities. It’s going very well – but when I came back, I looked at the village and realised nobody could afford to live here.

“The locals, the young people, they can’t afford to live here. So I’m working on a plan to see if I can build 60 houses. They’re going to be affordable ones and I’m going to try to set up a trust – which means they cannot be for Airbnb, and they cannot be investment properties.

“They have to be for people who are going to live in the village. Because, and with the greatest of respect, people from Dublin or the UK will buy these houses and will use them for two or three weeks of the year – and then it’s lying empty.”

He says the development would be a not-for-profit venture.

“I really don’t care who gets the houses. I’d draw the houses out of a hat, to be honest with you, to be seen to be fair. I think that’s actually the most complex part of it – making sure the legal side works to achieve the objectives that I have.”

He said he believes Cork County Council is supportive of the plan.

“I think it will be done with sympathy to the village. I think I’ve demonstrated to the village now that if I do something, I’ll do it with quality. Investing in restaurants at this stage in my career isn’t exactly being done for huge monetary gain.”

Pearse Flynn outside his Pier 26 restaurant, now called Cush, in Ballycotton, Co Cork

Pearse Flynn outside his Pier 26 restaurant, now called Cush, in Ballycotton, Co Cork

Flynn was the first in his family to go to college, with younger siblings then following in his path. He studied physics and instrumentation at the Cork Institute of Technology before joining Wang – the word processing company and one of the first companies to achieve a billion-dollar turnover.

“Wang were setting up a plant in Scotland. I was doing technical training at that time, so I was asked to go along. It was a startup team from Ireland setting up the plant in Scotland.”

He then joined Compaq, then the fastest-growing computer company in the world.

“I did phenomenally well there. I got a kind of reputation that if there was a part of the business that was in a mess, you put me in there and I’d get it sorted,” he says.

“So I was brought across to America and ended up on the board of Compaq. I was paid really well, though I was very young at that time.

“Then I came back to run a company called Newbridge Networks, to be president of European operations.

“That was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I took it over and it was in a mess. I remember saying to the employees, ‘Guys, if you’re depending on me to fix this, we’re in real trouble,’” he says with a smile.

“But what I did, was I took the 12 smartest people [from the various departments]. I locked them in a room and I said basically, ‘If you tell your boss what I’m doing, I’ll fire you.’”

Flynn’s thinking was that managers would protect their own patch. But going down a level would give him the insights into the firm he needed. And it worked.

“I was asked to go back and run the company, to be president of the whole company – and it was a $2.5bn turnover company. So it was on the public stock market, and I sold that three and a half years later to Alcatel for $12bn. So the shareholders loved me, and I was on good stock options...”

Drawing of Pearse Flynn from his Alcatel days, by former Sunday Independent cartoonist Wendy O'Shea

Drawing of Pearse Flynn from his Alcatel days, by former Sunday Independent cartoonist Wendy O'Shea

On Google, one of the first things to come up when you type Flynn’s name is ‘Is Pearse Flynn a billionaire’. He plays it down, saying there’s a lot of nonsense on Google but that he’s “done ok”.

Working for Alcatel – a French company – was a new experience for him, with long lunches and holidays for the month of August. “We had our own vineyard. That was how vertically integrated we were,” he says.

Later he went out on his own, a challenge which resulted in some failures.

“One or two of my first efforts, having come out of corporate life, were not a success – and I learned big time that pride can be very expensive.

“One of them was in sub-prime lending before the crash. How about that for bad timing? That all went pear-shaped.”

Clinging on to a company for too long, when failure is inevitable, was one of the lessons he learned. And it’s stood him well in the range of successful companies he now has.

“I probably now employ, in all my companies, I’d say north of 1,400 people. I’ve got a business in Canada, obviously in the UK, in Manchester, in Glasgow. I’ve got property businesses and software in Toronto, and in Mauritius too, believe it or not.

“That’s an interesting one. I was outsourcing an operation to South Africa, and the guy said, ‘Well, we’ll subcontract to Mauritius.’ So I just went straight to Mauritius. One of my best moves. Fantastic employees.”

One of his most successful companies is Creditfix. “It’s a business that works with people who cannot pay their debts. We negotiate with their creditors on their behalf,” he says.

“I acquired a tiny business with less than 1pc market share, and we now have about 42pc market share.”

Sustainable energy is another key investment area for Flynn.

“I started a company called Green Rebel and have put around €10m into various green businesses.

“It was hard to do a startup in Covid because you miss the whole esprit de corps you get from a startup – three of you in a room. You’re going to take on the world, it was very difficult to do it.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney at the launch of EI-H2, Ireland's first green hydrogen facility, with founder Pearse Flynn (right) and chief executive Tom Lynch

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney at the launch of EI-H2, Ireland's first green hydrogen facility, with founder Pearse Flynn (right) and chief executive Tom Lynch

“I bought another firm in Limerick called IDS, brought it into the group. That has got wind technology developed in Limerick, and that’s exciting. So, we’ve got boats, planes, buoys.

“Then I put in place Ireland’s first green hydrogen company – EIH2 and we’re looking at manufacturing green hydrogen from offshore wind.

“We’re doing feasibility studies right now, looking at opening a massive... one of the biggest green hydrogen facilities in the world.

“At a layman’s level, wind doesn’t blow all the time, and sometimes there’s too much – so what do you do with that excess?

“That excess is either going to go into batteries or it’s going to make green hydrogen.

“And there’ll probably be a few more companies, I’ve got another that decarbonises heat for use in industrial and enterprise areas.”

His enthusiasm and energy isn’t dented by the challenges around planning and government action in the area.

“In any really critical issue, you’ll take your best person, give them all the resources and let nothing get in their way. Like we did with Covid.

“We almost need the same type of response to this problem – because frankly there are problems. If these big multinationals who want to build windfarms don’t see Ireland as the place to go, they’ll go elsewhere.

“I think we’ve got a poverty of ambition in some sectors.

“I’ll be controversial: In the tech business, people would say Ireland is one of the best in the world to deal with. I think when it comes to energy, they don’t think that.

“Why? Because we don’t move very fast. And if you’re a company you’re looking at risk – because you might not get planning. I’m not asking anybody to bypass any laws, I’m just asking for it to get done.”

He firmly believes that the better angels are on his side in this one.

“I’ve sold people computers, and wondered if they really needed the latest computer,” he says. “But sustainable energy? You feel like...

“I’ll tell you what it’s like – in the old cowboy movies the good guy had a white hat and the bad guy had a black hat. Well, I think I’ve got a white hat on in this one – and it’s really nice.”

Pearse Flynn with the 'Roman Rebel' in Ballycotton harbour, Co Cork

Pearse Flynn with the 'Roman Rebel' in Ballycotton harbour, Co Cork

Curriculum vitae

Name: Pearse Flynn

Age: 58

Position: Entrepreneur behind a plethora of companies, including Creditfix.

Education: CBS Midleton, then to CIT to study physics and Instrumentation

Family: “Three kids in Scotland, partner Sarah.”

Pastimes: “I’m a fanatical football fan and follow Glasgow Celtic. Myself, Dermot Desmond, Denis O’Brien, Eddie Jordan, we underwrote Celtic in 2000.”

Currently reading: Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention by Johann Hari. “It’s unbelievably thought-provoking and you almost want to take away your phone and never pick it up again.”

Favourite TV series: The Wire

Business lessons

What has been your best and worst moments in business?

“My best moment in business would be doing the transaction with Alcatel for $12bn. I don’t think I’d slept for about a week before that. But my worst moment was closing down a business that I had employees in. Unquestionably my worst moment.”