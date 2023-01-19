If Coillte needs outside help to do forestry, what's the point of Coillte?

Coillte isn't selling off taxpayer-owned woodlands, but if its managers need to team up with a private investment group to plant new forests it begs the question, why have a State forestry agency at all?

Coillte already owns about 8pc of Ireland’s land and has extensive forestry interests, but for state aid reasons it cannot avail of subsidies and what are called premia payments from the State for new planting.

The company has a stated long-term aim of seeing 100,000 hectares of new forest planted in Ireland, with half of that as native woodland and the rest as some form of spruce.

But what many of us probably didn’t realise is that Coillte can’t avail of the State subsidies available to other commercial investors, including farmers, who might want to plant new trees as they switch out of traditional farming.

Coillte managing director Mark Carlin said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland last week that “nobody is carrying out afforestation and planting without grants and premia”.

So Coillte teamed up with British private forestry manager Gresham House, got backing from the State’s strategic investment fund – ISIF – to the tune of €25m and agreed to set up an Irish Strategic Forestry Fund with €200m in firepower to buy forested land and also acquire land with a view to planting trees on it.

The fund expects to purchase about 3,000 to 4,000 hectares of land and plant trees, combined with acquiring another 8,000 hectares of land which is already planted and maturing.

Coillte said it won’t be selling any of its land. Instead it will acquire privately-owned land.

After that it all gets a little unclear. Investors in the fund would own the land and Coillte would have the contract to manage it.

But if 8,000 hectares is already planted, that doesn’t help with new planting. It is a change of ownership of existing forest.

We need to acquire land for new forests

The fund’s name is registered as a business name in the Companies Office and it is owned by a newly registered Irish arm of Gresham House.

That company hasn’t filed any shareholder details yet but Gresham has said it has raised €35m in equity so far – the €25m ISIF backing plus €10m from unnamed investors.

If Coillte only has the management contract for this, then why is its managing director Mark Carlin saying things on radio like, “we need to acquire land, we need to acquire land for new forests”.

Read More

This gives the impression that Coillte would be a shareholder/investor in the venture as opposed to only a company that has a management contract.

There is another wider issue about the long-term future of Coillte in commercial forestry in Ireland.

Expand Close The IFA is making noise about a big British-based fund, in partnership with Coillte, having a big cheque book and buying up 'large chunks of Ireland' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The IFA is making noise about a big British-based fund, in partnership with Coillte, having a big cheque book and buying up 'large chunks of Ireland'

If it can’t plant without subsidies and it isn’t allowed any subsidies, then how does it intend to plant forestry into the future?

Coillte’s strategic ambitions for forestry are listed in its annual report. They cover a wide variety of important and valuable activities. It aims to produce 25 million cubic metres of wood to support construction of 300,000 homes between now and 2030.

It plans to manage the existing forest estate to increase carbon storage.

It plans to enhance and restore biodiversity and transform areas of its forests so that 50pc of the estate is managed primarily for nature in the long-term.

It also wants to invest €100m in world-class visitor destinations and double the number of recreation areas to 500.

These are all excellent aims and are much wider than the limited more commercially-focused strategy of 15 to 20 years ago.

However, when it comes to planting trees it says: “Enable the creation of 100,000 hectares of new forests, half of which will be native woodlands.”

It says “enable”, not plant. The company has lots of land and lots of money.

In 2021 it made a pre-tax profit of €132m on a turnover of €422m.

It had net assets of €1.48bn and retained profits on the balance sheet of €685m at the end of 2021.

But there seems to be a question mark over its ability to plant enough trees profitably to meet our climate change targets. That is where the private sector investment comes in.

Private investors, from small-scale farmers to bigger players, can plant forests with the benefit of subsidies.

The IFA is making noise about a big British-based fund, in partnership with Coillte, having a big cheque book and buying up “large chunks of Ireland”.

But will small farmers plant the required number of trees to meet climate change targets? Forestry is a large-scale business. Private investors have been involved for at least 15 years.

There are several pros and cons with this new Gresham House deal. If Coillte is running it, the public will have access to all of the forested lands. If farmers plant these thousands of hectares of trees financed with taxpayers’ subvention, you can forget about ever setting foot on it if you are not the owner.

The reality is that sitka spruce forests are usually so dark and damp, you can’t exactly go for a walk through them anyway. So how much of the new planting will be native broadleaf and how much sitka spruce?

Coillte said its stated aim for the long-term 100,000 hectares of new forest is 50:50 broadleaf and conifer. But Coillte won’t own all of these new forests and they won’t all be on Coillte land.

If farmers plant these thousands of hectares of trees financed with taxpayers’ subvention, you can forget about ever setting foot on

The picture isn’t clear with the Gresham House venture either. Coillte suggested on radio during the week that the trees planted through the new fund would be in line with Coillte’s overall stated aims which implies 50pc broadleaf.

But this refers to its overall 100,000 hectare target of 50pc broadleaf for land where it plans to enable tree planting.

Gresham House has said the lands acquired for planting under this ISIF venture will be a minimum of 20pc broadleaf and a maximum of 65pc conifers, with the rest going on biodiversity improvements. Not 50:50.

Farmers are unhappy. Ministers get involved. There are some genuine issues raised by this fund but the alternatives for meeting planting targets are very fuzzy.

Locally owned and locally planted forests should yield more for local communities. That is important.

But if Coillte can’t do the planting on a profitable basis and Irish land owners won’t plant enough, especially broadleaf native woodland, then who will?