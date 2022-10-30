IDA accused of ‘stealing job leads’ from Connect Ireland

An arbitrator has awarded legal costs which it has been estimated could be as much as €7m against IDA Ireland in a dispute involving allegations that senior executives at the state agency lied and falsified records in order to “steal leads” from privately-owned jobs creation initiative Connect Ireland.

A ruling at a behind-closed-doors arbitration process is understood to have stated that IDA officers had manipulated the agreement between the state agency and Connect Ireland.

Connect Ireland was set up by businessman Terry Clune in 2012 following the financial crash and paid cash rewards to people who created connections that helped attract jobs to the country from among the Irish diaspora as part of a government-backed initiative.

The arbitrator ruled in favour of Connect Ireland on all but one of a range of specific headings relating to the contractual relationship between Connect Ireland and IDA which had been tasked with overseeing the jobs initiative for the government, it is understood.

With liability established, the process will now move to an assessment of the losses which Connect Ireland claims to have suffered, it is understood.

In a statement to the Sunday Independent, an IDA spokesman said that “given that the arbitration process is ongoing, it is wholly inappropriate for one party in that process to engage in correspondence with a third party making allegations about the other party in the arbitration, or sharing such correspondence”.

“The claims made are false, inaccurate, misleading and misrepresent the Arbitrator’s findings and in some cases are clearly defamatory. There is also no basis in fact for the €7m figure mentioned. The correspondence is also highly selective and deliberately ignores significant parts of the arbitrator’s findings,” said the spokesman.

A discovery process carried out for the arbitration process produced documents that were central to the dispute, including a series of email conversations between senior executives at the state agency, as well as detailed records of entries in IDA’s customer relationship management (CRM) software package, it is understood.

IDA executives faced detailed questions about the contents of these materials at the arbitration hearings. Connect Ireland last month wrote to each individual IDA Ireland board member claiming that a range of specific allegations had emerged and had not been refuted during the arbitration process, including the “stealing” of leads and the falsifying of CRM records by IDA executives.

The arbitration also heard claims that some IDA executives were “lying” and were also encouraging subordinates “to lie in order to steal leads”.

The letter claimed that the arbitration process had “exposed individuals within the IDA as having engaged in deceit, manipulation of the contract and doctoring of CRM records to Connect Ireland’s detriment, among many other

serious wrongs.”

The arbitrator made rulings on a liability module and legal costs during the summer that has not previously been made public. The Sunday Independent has also learned that Connect Ireland subsequently wrote directly to each of IDA Ireland’s board members in September claiming that the arbitration findings vindicate its longstanding complaints.

In the letter, Connect Ireland chairman Terry Clune, who has built a number of very successful financial services companies, asked the IDA directors to help find a resolution to the dispute to ensure the cost to the taxpayer does not escalate any further.

The letter claimed that the arbitrator found that “the IDA was in breach of its contractual obligations by wrongfully taking hundreds of leads” it had generated and that this had “visited malfeasance” on Connect Ireland.

Connect Ireland also wrote to Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar earlier this month to outline “the deeply troubling findings arising from the Arbitration” and claiming that this “raises significant questions about the institutional culture within the IDA at the time, responsibility for which clearly falls with the IDA leadership”.

In the letter to the board members, it was claimed that the central issue of complaint over many years was the “stealing of leads” by the state agency.

This, it claimed, had been “repeatedly denied by IDA and its CEO, Mr Martin Shanahan”.

Shanahan, who has led IDA since 2014, announced his retirement in early July, the day before the arbitrator made a determination on legal costs. He unexpectedly tendered his resignation last week to take up a position as partner with Grant Thornton.

In a statement the IDA said that Shanahan had informed it of his intention to depart well in advance of the mid-year results on July 6, when he announced publicly that he had advised the board of his intention to step down from his role at a date to be agreed in early 2023.

“In keeping with that timeline, Martin officially tendered his resignation earlier this week, and, in accordance with best practice, he has been placed on garden leave until January 2023,” said the statement, adding that any attempt to connect this to the Connect Ireland case would be “completely false and are not borne out by any facts”.

“The IDA board has expressed full confidence and support for how the CEO and its executive have dealt with this issue,” it said.

Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins told the Sunday Independent that he had been aware of the dispute for some time and, what he described as “the very reputable work of Connect Ireland”.

“The arbitration has found largely in favour of Connect Ireland and I now think there is an onus of responsibility on all parties to engage and try to avoid litigation and any further delay or expense to sort this out.”