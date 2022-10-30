| 11.7°C Dublin

IDA accused of ‘stealing job leads’ from Connect Ireland

Agency could face millions in legal costs over dispute

Martin Shanahan has led the IDA since 2014. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Fearghal O'Connor

An arbitrator has awarded legal costs which it has been estimated could be as much as €7m against IDA Ireland in a dispute involving allegations that senior executives at the state agency lied and falsified records in order to “steal leads” from privately-owned jobs creation initiative Connect Ireland.

A ruling at a behind-closed-doors arbitration process is understood to have stated that IDA officers had manipulated the agreement between the state agency and Connect Ireland.

