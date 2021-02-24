Icon to merge with PRA to create leading clinical trials group

Icon Plc, a Dublin-based contract research and development group for the life sciences sectors, has agreed to merge with PRA Health Sciences in a deal worth $12bn (€9.88bn).

The cash and stock transaction, which represents a 30pc premium to PRA's share price yesterday, will create one of the world's leading clinical trials companies, with market-leading positions in several key segments and relationships with most of the top 20 biopharma companies.

The deal is expected to combine Icon's expertise in home health services and wearables with PRA's digital capabilities. Upon completion of the transaction, Icon shareholders will own approximately 66pc of the merged company while PRA shareholders will own approximately 34pc.

“The combined company will create a new paradigm for accelerating clinical research and bringing new medicines and devices to market," said Icon CEO Dr Steven Cutler.

"Both Icon and PRA have track records of robust growth and performance and we are ready to build on this unrivalled position of strength, utilising the outstanding talent in both organisations. With broader and deeper operational scale combined with innovative technology and real-world data solutions, we will enable all customers to reduce their development time and cost."

Icon told shareholders the transaction is expected to deliver a value boost of more than 20pc, driven by growth and cost take-outs of €150m after the merger. Icon's market capitalisation yesterday stood at €11bn.

Tax savings are also a key component to the deal – which brings US-based PRA under the Irish corporation tax regime. Icon said the combined effective tax rate will decrease to 14pc for the group.

The combined group will be headquartered in Dublin, where Icon already has its main offices employing 1,000 people. Dr Cutler will remain as chief executive.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by both boards and is anticipated to close by the end of September 2021, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and customary closing conditions.

Until closing, PRA and Icon will remain separate and independent companies.

