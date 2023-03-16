| 13.4°C Dublin

exclusive Ice-cream maker Silver Pail Dairy to be sold to Cork investors

Silver Pail Dairy went into examinership before Christmas

Silver Pail's Thea Murphy, the daughter of the founder, will remain with the business. Photo: Naoise Culhane Expand

The country’s largest ice-cream maker, Silver Pail Dairy in Cork, will be bought out of examinership by a group of well-heeled local investors including brothers Paul and Niall Condon, the Irish Independent has learned.

Niall Condon and other shareholders sold their Classic Drinks business, a wholesaler of wines and spirits, to Pallas Foods in 2019 for millions of euro. Limerick-based Pallas Foods is owned by US food giant Sysco Corporation.

