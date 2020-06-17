'I wouldn't admit my disability until I realised the good it could do for others'

I'm up early, do my exercises and start my steps before breakfast - I try to average 20,000 daily and have lost 20 kg on this posting - mainly through walking in the park and avoiding the bread basket.

I think about the five things I want to accomplish but this often changes as the day moves on.

There will always be an internal staff meeting, and usually one engagement with the business community as promoting our economic links is one of my most important tasks.

Pre-Covid, I might be visiting one of the ministries or the Dáil. I have to fit in processing my inbox and some written output as well.

To do the job properly, you need to be out most nights. I host a lot of functions at my home and the embassy and try to attend as many as possible as it is a great opportunity to engage with politicians, the business community and other stakeholders.

I am a learned extrovert - I'm not somebody who would walk into the centre of a crowded room and feel comfortable but I have come to enjoy this side of the job.

I'm always on the lookout for interesting events such as lectures in the early evening at the universities and I learn a lot from them.

If I have been on the roll one night after the other then curling up with a book or going to the cinema is a treat and I'm a big fan of detective TV such as Midsomer Murders.

Metamorphose

I have one leg two inches shorter than the other and my right arm is weaker than my left, so when I started at Basingstoke sixth form college in 1974 I was introverted and lacking in confidence. But those two years proved transformative for me.

I met an incredible group of teachers and fellow pupils who went out of their way to support and encourage me and my shyness fell away.

By the time I left I had played a small role in a musical, I was in the debating society - I was no means the finished article but the experience had completely changed me in such a positive way. When people say education matters, I know how much this is true.

I left with good A levels and because I was very taken with Rumpole of the Bailey, a BBC TV series about a criminal defence barrister, I thought I'd like to do that - until I realised I had neither the money nor the connections so I settled on becoming a solicitor.

Unforeseen

I had three great years at Birmingham University studying law and last December was invited back to receive an honorary doctorate which was moving for me.

It brought back memories of the revelatory moment I had while browsing in the university career library - I was passionate about international affairs and politics and it struck me I would love to work abroad.

The Foreign Service is so diverse now, in every aspect, but back then it was pointed out to me that mainly Oxford and Cambridge students were in the top stream. I took the straightforward view that this may be the case but the best way to find out is to apply.

I got through the first stage of a written test, then the rest of the process and on 17th March 1980 started my diplomatic career - something I had never expected.

Iron will

The modern induction process is excellent but back then it was straight in at the deep end with my first posting as a junior diplomat to Poland during Martial Law in 1982. I landed in Warsaw with two soldiers with rifles at the bottom of the steps and a tank in the distance.

I spent a fascinating three years there; difficult and tough at times - with a regime that held no fondness for NATO - but lovely people and a powerful way to learn the trade.

The Foreign Office is good at language training so my Polish meant I could converse with ordinary Poles. Like all diplomats, I was as green as grass on my first posting and I retain a special feeling for the country.

Crucial home base

Returning to London for five years, I learned an important lesson: some of the most interesting, absorbing diplomatic work is at the heart of policy at home.

After that, it was off to Vienna where I first got involved with multilateral mediation and helped negotiate the arms control treaty with the former Soviet Union that ended the Warsaw Pact and the Cold War.

Up to this point my experience had been bilateral, and in that gripping 18 months I learned a huge amount, and got a taste for negotiating in working groups. I was lucky to then be sent to the UN Mission in New York - working on the development and economics side which was new for me.

With this career, with each move you climb down the knowledge ladder a bit and have to re-tool yourself.

Every few years you begin again which I think is good for you as a human being and intellectually.

Fitting in to myself

I was absolutely unwilling to admit I was disabled until around 14 years ago as I needed to prove I could do what everyone else could.

It occurred to me the amount of good I could do for showing people I was able to have a good career and my disability had never stood in the way. I found this was extremely important to me - to send that message to those that needed to hear it.

So I went from being very reluctant to talking about my disability to being very open. It is still not easy but it is the right thing to do and I do it very willingly.

Virtual

The British Embassy has been fully functioning throughout the pandemic; by going virtual we had feared we would not have enough to do but it turned out the opposite.

While there is clearly a crucial role for good old-fashioned face-to-face engagement, for some purposes virtual meetings are possible. That takes away the need for members of a panel to travel from, say, Galway or Belfast or to fly in from abroad - I think that will open new opportunities for dialogue.

There is no substitute for a significant degree of people contact but I hope we can take the good techniques we have learned and adapt them for the future. I foresee opportunities for a more flexible working pattern involving a mix of working at home and at the Embassy, plus external activities. That should improve our work/life balance and help reduce emissions.

Diplomatic baggage

Diplomatic kids have great exposure to the world. When my two children were young, they attended schools in New York that were amazingly diverse and helped give them a great start in life. But I do understand the importance of giving them strong roots too.

I benefited from spending my childhood in the same place and, while the diplomatic life brings many good things, moving regularly does have an impact. That's why I sought home postings at key moments in my children's development so that they knew 'home'.

I continue to have an interest in all the countries I have served in, a piece of them stays with me and I go back periodically. For example, my posting to Romania ended in 2010 and it is hard to stay in contact with everyone but when I do go back I find I can still ring old friends and meet up. The reunions can be very special. If you do meet up again it is amazing how easy it is to just pick up where you left off.

I will be leaving Ireland in a few months. I will take away some brilliant memories of great events, lovely places and, above all, of a lot of very special people I have been fortunate to meet.

Particular highlights have included attending both hurling and Gaelic football finals and some moving commemorations across Ireland as part of our shared history. You may rest assured I will be back from time to time.