| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I wouldn't admit my disability until I realised the good it could do for others'

THIS WORKING LIFE

Home from home: British Ambassador Robin Barnett with President Michael D Higgins Expand
British Ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett Expand

Close

Home from home: British Ambassador Robin Barnett with President Michael D Higgins

Home from home: British Ambassador Robin Barnett with President Michael D Higgins

British Ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett

British Ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett

/

Home from home: British Ambassador Robin Barnett with President Michael D Higgins

Robin Barnett, British Ambassador to Ireland, in conversation with Mary McCarthy

Daily routine

I'm up early, do my exercises and start my steps before breakfast - I try to average 20,000 daily and have lost 20 kg on this posting - mainly through walking in the park and avoiding the bread basket.

I think about the five things I want to accomplish but this often changes as the day moves on.

There will always be an internal staff meeting, and usually one engagement with the business community as promoting our economic links is one of my most important tasks.