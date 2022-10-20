'I looked up her number in the yellow pages and the rest is history' - Director Alan Callister on meeting his wife Jennifer, and representing Ireland

First, I try to get to the bathroom before my wife and sons. One is Leaving Cert age and the other is 21. The coffee machine is the hardest-working appliance in the house so that’s switched on and I eat toast or cereal.

My youngest is learning to drive so I co-drive him into school and I’m home at 8.15am to sort emails.

Then I'll start making calls to customers about getting gas connections, queries on their designs.

I’m employed by CPM and work on their Gas Networks Ireland account and there are different pressures daily such as limitations on where you can bring gas mains in – or I could be organising the facilitation of a gas connection and I will provide suggestions and a solution.

My customers are all in the large industrial and commercial sector such as airports, hospitals and factories. I’m a trained engineer so I can see potential issues.

For lunch it’s soup or a sandwich and then I’m out to my garden where I have an 18-metre shooting range.

Another string to the bow

I represented Ireland recently in the World Archery 3D Championships in Italy. In 2014 my wife, Jennifer, saw a sign at the local sports centre and I enrolled in a beginner’s class with Wicklow Archery.

I loved it from the start. It’s a bit like golf, I shoot different distances. Two years ago I was told my scores were good enough to shoot for Ireland. I got plenty of practice during Covid and last year qualified to shoot in the European Championships in Slovenia.

I feel such pride representing Ireland and there is also a great social side. There are 37 clubs in Ireland but it’s not a sport you hear much about.

At lunchtime I shoot for about 40 minutes – around 150 arrows – and it’s not too hard to go back to work. This is when I go out on site visits and I thrive on face-to-face meetings.

I’m looking after the M4 corridor. Our customer’s needs vary from modifications to new builds. Yesterday, I was in Castleblayney with a customer who needed an upgrade to a larger gas supply.

I usually work from 8.30am to 5.30pm. I cook the dinner. Luckily my family doesn’t have a highly developed palate.

I enjoy my work and the flexibility of it. The job lets me live the life I want to live.

Alan Callister represented Ireland in the World Archery 3D Championships in Italy

Whatsapp Alan Callister represented Ireland in the World Archery 3D Championships in Italy

Practical leanings

Growing up in London I was easily distracted at school but loved drawing and finding out how things worked. My dad was an aircraft engineer in World War II and I was forever taking things apart.

When I left school it was before AutoCad and Computer Aided Design and so the outlet for going into this area was to become a trainee draughtsman. I was lucky to land a job in a drawing office in engineering company Sir Frederick Snow and Partners in London where I had a mentor who taught me high standards that set me up for life.

The day he looked at one of my designs and said, ‘that's really good’ – I remember that day.

I completed my South Thames Quality Building Services engineering apprentice in 1983.

The classroom environment always felt quite hostile to me

I liked getting the day release to put into practice what I was learning. My eldest son is doing a Masters in UCD but he is completely different to me – the classroom environment always felt quite hostile to me.

I moved around a bit with different companies as a junior engineer, then as an engineer, before making my way back to Frederick Snow when I heard from my old friends there they were recruiting.

Role clarity

I set myself very high standards. I am hardest on myself. There have been incidents in my previous jobs where I have felt frustrated when I’m trying to deal with someone who feels my job is different to what it is.

I am always happy to help but it is frustrating when people try to get me involved in their side of the job and take the credit to cover their own inadequacies.

Ireland bound

My wife is Irish and when we moved back from London in 2001. It didn't take me long to find work.

I met Jennifer when I was working for Sir Frederick Snow doing a job at Dublin Airport in the Aer Lingus maintenance hangar.

I was heading to a meeting on site and Jennifer was working in sales for Aer Lingus in London and flying home to visit her sister.

I looked up her number in the yellow pages and the rest is history

We met at the stand-by desk. It was very Mills & Boon. I looked up her number in the yellow pages and the rest is history.

When our first son was born in 1999 we were living in a very busy part of London, and getting sick of the rushing around. I read an article in the Irish Independent about how Greystones was to be the new Malahide and this is where we ended up.

Today, I only have my mum in London. She is 96 and lives at home. I go back as often as I can.

Moving into sales

I started working for the boiler heater company Hevac as a specifications engineer and moved into sales because I like a more varied working life. As an engineer on Monday morning I often knew exactly what I would be doing on Friday.

I was working with local authorities and worked here on and off for eight years and then started with a firm in the UK when the recession hit in 2009.

I was travelling over to the UK every week for work for a few years and it was a wrench on a Sunday night to say goodbye, My youngest would say, ‘Daddy, I miss you’. I committed to getting a job back in Ireland and in 2013 started in sales with a major supplier of power generation for seven years. Then, unfortunately, because of Covid I was let go.

Redundancy blow

The redundancy was a real knock.

Initially it felt as if the company did not care about me, that I had done something wrong, I was not up to the task. These thoughts go through your head when you are let go.

You start to doubt yourself but it’s a case of needing to get on with it. I spent a year looking. It was difficult in full lockdown but once we came out of it I got out there and have not looked back since.

I heard CPM were looking for someone to work on their Gas Network Ireland account and I heard they were a great company for career progression. With my engineering background I was a perfect fit.

CPM offers so much training and staff support. I am on their executive training program. I would not change a thing with how my career has gone.

Hitting targets

I would like to move up the ladder in CPM and there are plenty of opportunities, such as account director level.

Jennifer is Head of Ireland for Royal Caribbean and we have visited some fascinating places, so hopefully the travel continues.

And I’d like to continue shooting archery for Ireland if my knees and ankles don’t fail me.

It gives me a certain mental relaxation – the arrow and the target are all that is in your world at that minute. It is very calming.

I’m 56 now and it was surprising in my very late 40s to take up a hobby that has taken over my life. Today I don’t have the boys to look after, I used to coach football and this took up my spare time, but now I can focus on me.