| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I looked up her number in the yellow pages and the rest is history' - Director Alan Callister on meeting his wife Jennifer, and representing Ireland

Alan Callister chats to Mary McCarthy about his work as a Director in CPM’s field sales on their Gas Networks Ireland account, and starting a hobby in his 40s which has taken over his life

Alan Callister. Photo: Orla Murray/Coalesce Expand
Alan Callister represented Ireland in the World Archery 3D Championships in Italy Expand
Alan Callister represented Ireland in the World Archery 3D Championships in Italy Expand

Close

Alan Callister. Photo: Orla Murray/Coalesce

Alan Callister. Photo: Orla Murray/Coalesce

Alan Callister represented Ireland in the World Archery 3D Championships in Italy

Alan Callister represented Ireland in the World Archery 3D Championships in Italy

Alan Callister represented Ireland in the World Archery 3D Championships in Italy

Alan Callister represented Ireland in the World Archery 3D Championships in Italy

/

Alan Callister. Photo: Orla Murray/Coalesce

Mary McCarthy

First, I try to get to the bathroom before my wife and sons. One is Leaving Cert age and the other is 21. The coffee machine is the hardest-working appliance in the house so that’s switched on and I eat toast or cereal.

Mornings

My youngest is learning to drive so I co-drive him into school and I’m home at 8.15am to sort emails.

Most Watched

Privacy