‘I felt abandoned’ – businessman Richard O’Halloran tells of his ordeal at being kept in China for three years

Fearghal O'Connor

After almost three years, the innocent man’s family feared he would only come home in a box

How he fought his inner demons to work on a deal which would allow him leave China 

Richard O&rsquo;Halloran talks to our reporter Expand

The three O’Halloran girls burst into the kitchen like rays of sunshine, home from school, their beaming grandmother following behind.

Their father, Richard O’Halloran, smiles happily and jumps up from the table and hugs his mother. He looks lean, fit and strong.

