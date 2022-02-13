‘I felt abandoned’ – businessman Richard O’Halloran tells of his ordeal at being kept in China for three years

The three O’Halloran girls burst into the kitchen like rays of sunshine, home from school, their beaming grandmother following behind.

Their father, Richard O’Halloran, smiles happily and jumps up from the table and hugs his mother. He looks lean, fit and strong.

For nearly two hours, the aviation leasing executive has been telling the story of his almost three-year ordeal in China, how he was trapped by an exit ban imposed by a Shanghai judge; how he found himself at the bottom of a dark pit of despair, paralysed by stress, anxiety and, for a time, heavy drinking; and about how he finally found the strength to climb back out and successfully battle his own way through the labyrinthine Chinese legal system.

“It is wonderful to have him home,” says his mother. “We really did go through the horrors,” she says, ushering the girls from the room.

Richard’s wife Tara sits smiling with her back to a whiteboard crammed with the scribbles of daily household tasks and appointments, offering gentle encouragement to her husband as he details the toughest parts of the family’s story. She has fought endlessly to both preserve a sense of normality for her four children and to keep her husband’s case in the public consciousness, despite a constant feeling on both their parts that the Irish government were not doing enough.

Richard’s eyes are still red from earlier tears but he laughs as the girls crowd around him, competing for his attention – and for the plates of chocolate biscuits laid out on the big table that dominates the kitchen in their Foxrock home. The girls leave the room but Richard calls after his youngest daughter who comes bounding back: “Take the whole plate Scarlett. Just leave one for me.”

He sits down, munching the rescued biscuit: “Before I might not think to give my mother a hug. But I’ve a new perspective on life.”

His mood is relaxed and reflective, but there is anger too.

The aviation executive had gone to China in March 2019 to sort out problems with the Irish company for which he worked, CALS Ireland. Its main Chinese investor and chairman Min Jiedong had been arrested in a Chinese crackdown on crowdfunding – an unregulated but previously not illegal and widespread funding practice that had raised billions from small investors. Min’s crowdfunding business was separate to CALS but had provided the means for his Irish investment..

Richard had volunteered to go to Shanghai to find out what the other Chinese investors wanted to do with CALS. The three days of meetings with the investors had gone well.

“They gave me a clear mandate. ‘Go back, asset manage the aircraft for us, and we might even give you more money to go and grow the business potentially.’ I was leaving Shanghai on March 1 with that mandate.”

That evening he had arrived at the airport for a flight to Hong Kong and on to Dublin: “I checked in and went to passport control and the passport was flagged. They said ‘come with us, step this way’ and security was called. I had three security guards standing in front of me. They phoned a police officer who told me ‘Go back to your hotel and we will be in touch’.”

His bags were retrieved from the aircraft and he took a taxi back to the hotel and waited: “I had no lawyer. I had no contact with the Irish consulate. My mind was spinning but I thought it was some big misunderstanding.”

He called an aviation lawyer he knew in London and they agreed: “Talk to the police and everything will be fine,” they said.

He was ordered to go to the police station and a local law firm sent a junior lawyer to act as his interpreter but not as a legal representative. He also met a staff member from the Irish consulate: “She advised me that the consulate couldn’t assist because it was a commercial matter. I didn’t know where to turn.”

The businessman was at the beginning of an endless cycle of long difficult court appearances and dread-filled hours alone and hopeless in a Shanghai apartment.

“The first moment I felt real fear was sitting in the law firm and they were saying ‘When you are dealing with the police you must do this, as a foreigner you must do this, you must act like this, you must speak slowly, ask questions in the appropriate way’.”

Within weeks of Richard being refused passage out of Shanghai the CEO of CALS Ireland, Peter Huijbers, a Dutch industry veteran, had resigned and Walkers, the Dublin-based office of a global corporate services firm, had also resigned its position as company secretary.

“He [Huijbers] abandoned me. And he’s never been held accountable by anybody. But the aircraft leasing industry saw what he did. He left me for dead and Walkers left me for dead. They saw out the company secretary role for three months and then were gone.”

When contacted, Huijbers declined to comment except to say that he was happy that Richard was home but disagreed with his assessment.

A Walkers Ireland spokesperson said: “Walkers is greatly relieved and pleased for Richard O’Halloran and his family that he has been able to return home. All business and client related information is treated as confidential at Walkers and we cannot comment further.”

Richard had been left with a huge problem. He and Min Jiedong were the only remaining directors: “Min was in jail and I was in China. It was then the panic really started. We were not able to hold a board meeting, or sign off accounts, or do anything.”

He was left to try to salvage the company, set up a functioning board, pay the bills and protect the assets, all while dealing with the Chinese police.

“I was dealing with heavy negotiating with the authorities, the police, the district court, the municipal court, the enforcement court. I went through three different sets of hands in the police and three different judges all on my own.”

When he would visit the Irish consulate seeking help he was told: “This is a commercial matter, we can’t get involved.”

“I didn’t know what way to turn. I’d done nothing wrong. I’d gone to meet investors and got wrapped up in chaos. I was abandoned by my board. And I felt abandoned by my government.”

He believes that amongst some in the Department of Foreign Affairs there was a presumption that he must have been “up to no good” and that this belief tainted the approach to his case.

“There is no question that there was a view within the department, at the highest levels – not Simon Coveney but his advisers – that there was something going on, that there could have been no smoke without fire.”

This, he believes, translated into advice from senior officials to the minister to proceed with extreme caution or, perhaps, to not even get involved.

“I don’t know that for a fact but the engagement from the minister to my family, and in particular to me in China as an Irish citizen, felt as though I was being treated by the Department of Foreign Affairs as someone who had done something wrong.”

He also believes that trade considerations – and the fear of upsetting or insulting the Chinese – played a part in both the Irish Government and Chinese government’s approach to his case.

“I believe it was relevant. I believe that it was even relevant on the trade negotiation that was potentially happening on a European level. That’s my own view. I suspect there were grey areas and I was being used as a pawn unnecessarily for potential political negotiations.”

Back home friends and advisers had begun to assemble a team to try to get control of the situation, including legal firm William Fry and accountants Deloitte, which carried out a forensic audit of the firm’s books to show nothing untoward had taken place.

“It showed that by unwinding about a billion dollars worth of deals that I’d actually saved the company, paid off all the creditors and ringfenced the Chinese investors’ investment in the aircraft.”

But the Chinese judge was not interested. He wanted hard cash to distribute to the investors and was demanding that the Airbus owned by CALS be flown to Shanghai and handed over to the court, an impossibility under Irish company law.

In November 2020, after reading about his predicament, experienced aviation executive Ulick McEvaddy called Richard to see if he could help. Richard was blunt: “Will you go on the board Ulick?”

“It was a serious ask of a guy who didn’t need this headache but he agreed,” says Richard. The firm now had an experienced board in Ireland that could assemble a proposal for the court in Shanghai.

“Also, I believe that Ulick getting involved gave Simon Coveney the comfort that this was all above board and that I’d done nothing wrong,” he says.

But the endless questioning in Chinese court sessions continued. He had to give evidence in the legal case involving company chairman Min, whose son-in-law began showing up in the lobby of Richard’s hotel.

“He would try to talk to me. The police categorically said ‘do not talk to him’. But he was parked in the hotel lobby. I used to have to sneak out of the back door of the hotel.”

Richard’s big fear all the time was that the police would change tactics and take him into custody: “I knew I’d nothing to hide. But I thought I would be set up or framed.”

He would go for 10km or 15km walks to clear his head but arrive back to find police cars outside the hotel.

“I always thought they were there for me. I never really understood stress and anxiety before. But when I would see them I would get what felt like a bad electric shock. The shaking would start. My appetite would be gone for 24 hours. This would be every couple of days. It was dreadful. It was all-consuming.”

He began to believe he would never see his family again. He went through a period of very heavy drinking. Anger was increasingly close to the surface. He stopped the Facetime calls with his family that they had used to stay connected: “I didn’t want to see them. I didn’t want to talk to anybody.”

Too much stress, anxiety and alcohol and too little food had left him in a dangerous state. His weight had dropped over 20kg. He collapsed in his room and was rushed to hospital unconscious. His heart and breathing stopped but he was resuscitated.

Back home his wife Tara had been attempting to raise awareness of his plight which was first broken in the Sunday Independent, while also maintaining an air of normality for the four children. She too was struggling against despair: “I assumed they would step in on a humanitarian level. I was on the phone to Simon Coveney crying my eyes out. He will be coming home in a box, I told him.”

In Shanghai, Richard’s near-death experience had only increased his hopelessness. In December 2020 a consulate staff member drove him to a hospital where he again collapsed.

“I completely cratered, no bones about it. But I came out the other side. Someone described me as Lazarus. Suddenly out of nowhere it was like this new beginning.”

The catalyst for this came when he called an Irish doctor friend who put him in touch with help for his stress and his drinking: “I gave up the booze on December 20, 2020. That was the turning point.”

As he tells the story Richard begins to weep: “I’m sorry,” he says, pausing. “This is the first time I have cried in three years.”

He clenches his fists in front of him, his knuckles turning white: “I have been like this for three years.”

Tara says each member of the family has struggled: “At the start it was such a shock for the children, especially because we were advised not to tell anyone. That was very frightening for them. There was sadness and despair. I think it will affect them for the rest of their lives. They clung to me because they were afraid something might happen to me too, especially the younger ones,” she says.

But as 2021 dawned, Richard had new hope: “I had decided enough was enough. I had realised that I couldn’t depend on anyone and that I had to fix the issue with the court myself. To depend on myself I had to get sober. I had to get myself back at the races. And I did.”

He focused on health, running and lifting weights, finding strength to fight his corner: “I did all the negotiations on my own.”

He called the judge’s bluff: “Do you know Judge,” he said, “Shanghai is not actually a bad place. Actually, I’m kind of enjoying myself. I can do

another year here no problem.

“He took his glasses off and kind of looked at me. ‘I’m deadly serious,’ I told him. ‘These negotiations are going to start getting tough for you’.”

But as another lonely Christmas loomed, the judge requested a massive new audit of CALS. Richard believed it was the final piece of the puzzle that would allow the court to finally lift the exit ban.

He set about the task with new found energy. The judge asked him to complete the new audit in a month: “Give me two weeks, Judge,” he told him.

“I was doing 15-hour days, buzzing, banging away at my keyboard at 3am. I developed an entirely new system to index and categorise the thousands of pages of documents, expenses and invoices, with a narrative explaining every single item, all in 10 days.”

Reports back home said he could be home for Christmas, heightening tension at the court. But Christmas came and went and the ban remained. Richard’s anxiety returned.

“The judge always said ‘No media’ and would show me stuff in the papers. I told him in China you can threaten a journalist and no means no. In the west ‘no’ means ‘there’s a story’. I can’t stop that, I told him.”

“The Financial Times, Reuters, CNN had all been on. I was terrified because I was told ‘We cannot guarantee your safety or your security’. It was a veiled threat but I was afraid if I started doing interviews that I would be disappeared.”

It was hugely frustrating for Tara who was trying to keep the focus on her husband’s case. She believes the only time there was any traction or information back from the Irish Government was when there was media attention.

“It would get testy at times. She would push for an article or interview and I had to say ‘Tara I can’t’.”

But with another Christmas gone Richard told Tara: “We’re lifting everything. Speak to whoever you want. The FT, CNN, the BBC, the Oireachtas Committee.

“Maybe it was the Winter Olympics or the Chinese New Year helped. Was it Coveney doing something behind the scenes? I don’t know.”

In a marathon six hour court session last Wednesday fortnight, Richard finalised the terms of a deal in which he pledged to continue working for CALS, which will pay money each month back to China until the lease on the Airbus runs out, at which time the aircraft will be sold or delivered to China.

“I’ve heard that people think that there is some kind of Irish Government guarantee. That is not true. And the Government never paid any money. They were never asked to and never offered to pay money, nor could they set a precedent.”

The day after his long court appearance, almost 1,070 days since arriving in Shanghai, his Chinese translator called him: “Are you in your apartment? The judge is coming to see you.”

“The first thing I thought was ‘They are coming to arrest me, they’ve framed me for something’. But I knew that didn’t make sense.”

The judge arrived at the apartment with a videographer, an interpreter and a clerk and began an impromptu hour long court session at the kitchen table.

“He pulled out the exit ban lifting document. I was waiting for the sting in the tail. There was no apology but he did say ‘We hope you come back to China, we hope you continue to do business in China and we wish you all the best for the future’.

“I stood up, looked him in the eye, thanked him for his professionalism and shook his hand. ‘A handshake is very important in Irish culture. I will perform my duties as promised,’ I told him.”

During the strange court sitting, he made sure the bedroom door in the tiny apartment remained shut.

Behind it there was something that he did not want the judge to see: “My bags were already packed.”